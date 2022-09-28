A few years ago I posted a picture of my kindergarten class in our graduation caps and gowns on my Facebook wall. I also posted a candid picture of my sister, Camille; sister-like cousin, Tara; and myself sitting together wearing our caps and gowns at our grandmother’s home.
I was 4 years old at that time, while Camille and Tara were 5. Yes, we graduated together. You may question how I graduated kindergarten at 4 years old, so here’s the story:
Camille and I grew up with Tara and her family living across from us on Fairview Avenue in Cedartown. From the time we were born, Camille, Tara, and I did almost everything together.
In 1974, my mother and aunt, Lisa, took me along to drop Camille and Tara off on their first day of kindergarten, housed at the historic Ethel Harpst Building in Cedartown. When we were leaving, I cried because I was disconcerted about being separated from Camille and Tara. Mom tried to explain that students must be 5 years old to enter. I still could not fathom why I was not allowed stay with Camille and Tara.
The school director witnessed the conversation and felt bad. She was unsure what to do, saying she had never taught a Deaf student. She told Mom that she would see what she could do.
Over the next few days, I became increasingly upset when we dropped Camille and Tara off at school. Finally, the school director let me attend school as a kindergarten “student.”
I was elated! Make no matter that my teacher and classmates were all hearing, and I could not understand them. I was content following Camille and Tara everywhere they went and joining them in their activities. Camille and Tara basically became my “interpreters” at the age of 5. Slowly, the other kids showed an interest and started learning some American Sign Language. That was truly awesome in my book.
That’s how I ended up graduating from kindergarten with some members of the future Cedartown High School Class of 1987.
In almost every picture of me growing up, I smiled widely. When I saw the kindergarten class picture, I realized that I was frowning. Looking back, I think it was because I could not follow what was happening when the photographer was taking pictures.
Even though Camille and Tara knew ASL, they were very young and not capable of interpreting everything. I did not have full access.
The year 1975 was the turning point for Deaf education in the U.S. A new law passed shifting the focus from Deaf schools to placing isolated Deaf students in local schools. I am blessed that my parents made an educated choice; after kindergarten, I entered Georgia School for the Deaf and graduated with the GSD Class of 1988.
Throughout the years, many of my kindergarten classmates have remained in my life.
I look back on the good old days when I’d stop by Camille and Tara’s schools and hang out with friends. Camille and Tara, plus a few others, came to GSD for events too.
Friends would come over to our house. Growing up, we’d go to each other’s birthday parties at school and at home. Some of us took dance classes. We competed against each other in local pageants, and they came to my GSD pageants. Who still has their Purks Middle School Field Day T-shirts? (I do!)
Weekends, you could find us at Fun Wheels Skating Center. We often went swimming at Johnson’s Lake during the summer. Who remembers driving around town as one of the best things to do back then!? I went to proms and graduations; they came to mine. And make no mistake, you would never see me without Camille and Tara. We were inseparable.
I continued to hang out with many of those people until I moved away to go to college and work. I returned to Cave Spring and Cedartown a few years ago. Even after all this time, most of them still remember ASL.
I am grateful I had the best of both worlds. GSD gave me a foundation of ASL, a strong sense of identity and friends on which I could build to become who I am today. The people in Cave Spring and Cedartown have welcomed me and treated me like I’m one of them, a rare experience for a Deaf person.
I still have my 1975 kindergarten gown with my name written in blue ink on the inside hem of the gown. I plan to donate my gown in a special frame with the kindergarten class picture, pictures of me in my graduation cap and gown, Camille and Tara in theirs, and a picture of Camille and me together to the Polk County Historical Society Museum.
This column is dedicated to my beloved Tara (1969-2013).