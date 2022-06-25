K E double LL O double GGood — Kellogg’s best to you! is changing.
In an interview with CNBC, Kellogg Chair and CEO Steve Cahillane said the timing is right to restructure the corporation by dividing into three independent companies. The cereal division has a net sales of $2.4 billion and the snack foods and plant-based foods have net sales of around $340 million.
The corporation is acting from a position of strength from top- and bottom-line financials.
The company’s cereal business is changing with literal changes in consumer taste and nutrition. Expectations include brand building and innovation ahead.
Plant-based foods are emerging as a fast-growing segment in restaurants and kitchens, as taste and sustainability have changed diets and menus. Mr. Cahillane hinted that this division may be in the “strategic alternatives” category and not make it all the way to a complete spinoff when asked about merger/acquisition potential.
That brings us to Rome’s Rice Krispies Treats manufacturing plant and the corporate shift to its own Snack Foods entity. When combined with other “super star” snacks like Cheez-Its, Pringles, Pop-Tarts and Nutri-Grain bars — it has sales of $11.4 billion and is the largest division. We like our snacks!
Mr. Cahillane foresees the expansion of the snack foods brands to the global arena.
Part of the history of manufacturing and innovation in Rome is the origin of this tasty treat. The visionary manufacturing leader the late Vernon Grizzard established Mondo Baking Co. with the innovative way to produce large quantities — with consistent high quality — of Rice Krispies Treats.
For decades it was the only place in the world to produce them.
When the timing was right (sound familiar?) Kellogg approached the Grizzards and they sold Mondo to Kellogg which built the Lindale area plant.
Kellogg has expanded and reinvested locally over the years, and quietly went about bringing in the ingredients, mixing, producing, packaging and shipping to hungry folks all over the USA.
There is an expectation of no material changes corporatewide in the next 18 months — the timing of plans for a new warehouse on 32 acres is a very positive indication about the local plant and this immediate investment. More broadly, one observer shared that a significant move is that Mr. Cahillane will remain CEO of Global Snacking Co.
Kellogg’s current and former employees and other locals who have invested in stocks may be wondering about the effect on the dividend. Mr. Cahillane said while there is work to be done to divide the dividend among the three companies, stockholders should have no worries at all, and great dividends will remain.