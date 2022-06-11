There are some films that leave such a mark that when we re-watch them we remember exactly where we were when we first saw them.
Enter Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park.”
I was 13. It was the summer of 1993, and seventh grade had just ended. Here in Rome, my cousins and I went to Village Theater to see the long awaited dinosaur film.
I believe we were on the edge of our seats from beginning to end. At one point all popcorn munching ceased, and the room seemed to freeze. I believe it was when the T-Rex dropped the goat-chop on the sunroof of the SUV. I know for me that was about the time my jaw dropped open and remained open for a while.
Eventually I looked over and my cousin Stephen had disappeared.
I went to the lobby and found him playing video games. He’d gotten spooked and needed a break.
I understood.
We had never seen anything like it.
My parents had never seen anything like it.
From the moment we witnessed Spielberg’s dinosaurs moving in herds (along with characters Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom), we were all in awe.
Bryce Dallas Howard, who stars alongside Chris Pratt in the new films, is the daughter of film director Ron Howard. She stated that when her parents saw the film, her father came home and told her to see it immediately because movies had changed forever.
And they had. Cinematic history was made, the bar was raised, something never done before had been successfully done on film and the world of “special effects” was forever changed.
I’ve been talking to friends of all ages about the film. We have all been swept up in a nostalgic haze as the final Jurassic Park film of the franchise premiered, 29 years and a day since the original film opened.
Here are some quotes from some folks at Reinhardt University:
“I remember I was on a date and we went to see it at The Cobb Galleria. It was the nuance of what dinosaurs would have been like. It was really neat to see what they might have looked like.” — Bill Walsh, director of Creative Writing MFA Program
“When I’m depressed, sad, aggravated, I go watch dinosaurs eat people. When I want to see amazing cinematography, I go watch dinosaurs eat people.” — Matt Bearden, professor
“It was one of the first movies that taught me to experience a feeling of genuine awe. When Sam Neill and Laura Dern first see the dinosaurs and John Williams’s score sweeps in — that was a formative cinematic moment.” — Devin Ware, undergrad student
I haven’t anticipated a film so much in over a decade or more. I’m especially thrilled to see the original cast return (Neill, Dern, and Goldblum). And speaking of Jeff, just hand him over and keep the change.
I should wear a shirt that says, “I’m here for Goldblum,” when I attend Dominion this weekend. After all, where else do you get to see a partly shirtless scientist with luscious lips provide sarcastic comic relief while prehistoric beasts eat people?
Where? At the movies. See you there.
Best Lines:
“Hold onto your butts.” — Samuel L. Jackson
“Clever girl.” — Bob Peck
“...Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” — Jeff Goldblum
“... Life, uh, finds a way.” — Jeff Goldblum