COLUMNIST|HARRY MUSSELWHITE COLUMN: Joyeux, all ya’ll LOCAL COLUMNIST HARRY MUSSELWHITE Dec 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Musselwhite Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyeux! Joyeux!Joyeux, all ya’ll!It’s time for that yearly insult to true poets,The annual Harry holiday poem.A healthy shout out to the true heroes of our time,To those indomitable health professionalsOur melodious voices chime.Let’s not forget the long-suffering pharmacy employeesWho stand for hours tabulating and who are rarely cheered.To the creators of Zoom and Skype,You kept the wheels of education spinning this yearAs teachers gripe as they type.A tankard of wassail we lift to makers of those pesky masks,Small bits of cloth and paper saved countless lives, avast!A big tip of the yuletide hat for this year’s RIFF,A film festival in Rome they asked? Now a tremendous gift.A big bodacious Ho! Ho! Ho! to those stalwarts of the Floyd County elections office,Your work this year was magnificent and we send a big cheer!A full stage bow to the choral musicians at Berry both now and then,You welcomed me back this past October with a melodious joy that would not end.To Dekie Hicks at Wheredepony Press I genuflect in gratitude,Your editing and producing skills are accompanied with a fantastic attitude.Scott Thompson, you holiday guitar slinging dude,Your Christmas music is indeed holy food.A Yule poinsettia to that master horseman Kevin J. Ellis,May your Berry College equine charges earn you a chef’s kiss.A toast held high for that jovial journalist John Druckenmiller,Druck, you have your finger on the town’s pulse without erring.Umm… sure I can’t forget my writing partner Donald J. Davenport,His mastery of words always hits just the right note.A glass of bubbly prosecco to my managers Kathy and Jennifer Olsen,You believe in acting, art, and love as your own oxygen.A glass of jazzy bubbly to my film music colleague Kenyon Carter,He’s the toast of southern California just like he oughta!Let’s hear it for grandkids, now I’ve got two,They make Christmas a joy and a happy hullabaloo.To those not mentioned in this poetical potpourri,My wish is for some joyful cheer in a shining house of glee.May your delicious holiday fare be warm and nutrish,And may your kindred surround you without a diss.So I send my happiest thoughts to those who need it without fear,And charge all of you to engage in the happiest New Year.Peace, Harry Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar,” co-creator of “The Dungball Express” podcast and an award-winning filmmaker. 