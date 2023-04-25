There's a massive possum living under my house and I can't get rid of it.
Actually I don't know if this possum actually resides in my crawlspace but at the very least he or she is a visitor. And I'm not sure what to do.
For a few weeks now, I've been hearing scratching sounds coming from under my bathtub which is directly above the entrance to my crawlspace. At first I'd hear these sounds very late at night and of course it was terrifying. I had no idea what was going on beneath the bathroom.
Initially I thought it was a rat or rats coming and going. So I put out some poison where I thought the rats might get to it. But every few days I'd hear the same scratching and scrabbling in the same place.
And before I go any farther, I know some people reading this might be thinking... just get up under your house and take a look, Severo. First of all that's absolutely never going to happen. I'd rather burn the entire house down than actually crawl underneath it.
So anyway, I've thought it was rats this whole time. I called my buddy Brad to come over. He brought a flashlight and a... I'm gonna use the word weapon because I'm not sure what he brought over is legal to use against suspected rats. He looked under there and didn't see anything he could kill.
I should say here that the little doorway to my crawlspace is broken so I'm sure that's how critters are getting in there and I don't know where to just purchase a crawlspace door.
Well the other day I was getting ready for work and heard the scratching under the bathroom. So I ran out the back door and looked into the crawlspace. Lo and behold there stood the fattest possum you ever saw. It started at me for a minute then quickly retreated into the darkness of the crawlspace. So I know it at least hangs out there sometimes.
Here's the issue. I could easily send my dog Banjo under there. But that would be a pretty inhumane road to take. She would rip that thing to shreds in a second. And what if it's a female with babies?
Folks have suggested I trap it. They say possums are stupid and can easily be trapped. So I borrowed a trap from my neighbor and baited it with a can of tuna and placed it a little outside the crawlspace entrance. That was a few days ago. NOTHING. CRICKETS. Maybe I've got the only brilliant possum in Floyd County that sees right through my efforts to trap it.
I suppose I'll just keep trying different bait. Cat food? Bojangles fried chicken? Peanut butter? I don't know what possums prefer.
Here's the thing. I just want this possum gone. I don't necessarily want to kill it. But what if it's taken up permanent residence under my house? What if it's had babies?
These are a few scenarios I've come up with while lying awake at night listening to scratching under my house...
1. What if this possum is the David Koresh of the animal kingdom? It's found its own Waco, Texas, right here in Celanese and set up a cult base beneath my house. It's gathering followers and training them for the day they have a massive standoff with police UNDER MY HOUSE.
2. What if this possum has found the absolute perfect spot to build a home and bear dozens of baby possums and has no plans to leave? There could be an entire colony of possums under my feet and I don't even know it. It could be a possum baby-making factory under there and I'd have no idea.
3. What if he goes and tells all his possum friends about this great place he found that always has Bojangles and they all move in in the middle of the night? Will they decide that since it's just me against all of them that they can just come in and take over my house all together? And kick me out? Does the law protect me as the homeowner? Squatters have all sorts of rights these days.
4. Does the stand-your-ground law apply in Celanese? This possum is technically on my property and it hissed at me so isn't that a threat? Can I just shoot it if I say I feared for my life? Is that considered "reasonable force" against a possum?
I'll keep trying to trap this crafty possum but I can't promise that if it doesn't work I won't resort to other measures. I refuse to let this possum win. Not in my own house. Not on my watch.