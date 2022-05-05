The structure of the Rome City Commission has long been confusing to many residents.
The three wards — which are geographically divided but not equivalent in population — is one confusing factor. The other is that they are elected citywide, rather than by just the residents of the ward. Then there is the “vote for up to three” issue which makes a few people shake their head.
The idea of making changes to the City Commission has been around for awhile but hasn’t really gained any traction. This may be starting to change. On this year’s Republican primary ballot there is a question asking whether people would support changes to the City Commission. The idea being floated involves creating posts to replace the “vote for three” system.
The vote is nonbinding, which means it won’t change a thing, but I strongly support moving in this direction. Of course, details would need to worked out and public input is critical before moving forward. Let me lay out my ideas of what might be a plan that creates better representation for the people of Rome.
First, create three districts. These would need to be equal in population, with a logical geographical component. Within each district there would be two posts. To be consistent with current practice, they can be elected on a staggered schedule.
A person runs for a specific post, so the voters are only voting for one candidate. Only the voters residing in that district would vote for the commissioners from that district. This would ensure that the commissioner from that district is truly representing the interests of the people of that community.
I suggest that there also be two at-large posts, which are elected citywide. Again, elected in a staggered manner. Candidates run for the specific post, so people are, again, asked to only vote for one person.
At-large commissioners, being elected citywide, can take the broader view. They are representing the interests of all Romans. They are asking, ”What is best for all of Rome?’” rather than just the district they represent.
By having a mix of both district level commissioners and at-large commissioners you get a broader range of perspectives represented on the commission, which should lead to decisions that better represent the values and interests of all Romans.
Finally, I support a mayor that is elected by the people of Rome, rather than by the commission. The mayor would, of course, be elected citywide.
This would give the people of Rome a chance to pick a mayor that represents the direction they want the city to go. The voters would get to hear the various choices and get to have a real say in where Rome goes next. The current system of the commissioners electing a mayor from among their own ranks often leads to the possibility of backroom deals being cut among the commissioners. It may lead to the interests of the commissioners being served by who us chosen to be mayor, rather than what the will of the people might dictate.
I realize these are substantial changes to the current system and changes never come easily or quickly. I also understand that there needs to be thoughtful discussions about these issues. I hope that these ideas, and those of others who are talking about it, can lead to a real dialogue — and that the various stakeholders can start to think seriously about creating a process by which this can be thoughtfully and constructively examined, so as to develop a plan for bringing Rome’s political structure into the 21st century.
Once we tackle the confusing City Commission elections, maybe we can take on the even more chaotic process by which the Rome Board of Education is elected. Or maybe that is asking for too much.