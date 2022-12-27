There’s going to be some pushback on a new ordinance regarding tethering animals in Floyd County simply because most people don’t like to be told what do on their own property.
And that’s understandable. But here’s the thing. In this particular instance, if you’re angry because the county is making you be a more responsible animal owner then you don’t need to be a pet owner.
If you don’t see that this ordinance is long overdue, then you’re part of the problem. For too long, pets have been abused and neglected with little to no consequences for the perpetrators. Finally, we’re taking some steps forward in this county and I’m really proud of the people behind the decision.
This wasn’t a decision made on impulse. This was made after seeing animals living and dying in terrible conditions because people weren’t held accountable for how they treated their “pets.”
Now this is an opinion column. This is NOT a legal document. I’ll attempt to summarize the new ordinance but don’t rely completely on my wording. I’m paraphrasing some of this.
In essence, the ordinance went into effect on Feb. 1 and is geared toward owners of domestic animals and livestock, making sure that those animals aren’t tethered by a chain, leash or other fastener to any indoor or outdoor structure (such as a doghouse, tree, fence, house, furniture) for an extended period of time unattended by a human.
Animals can be tethered if such tethering is on a temporary basis while the animal is attended by its owner, and if the tether is attached to a properly fitted harness or collar.
Choke collars, prong collars, martingales or similar collars aren’t permitted to tether an animal, whether or not it’s attended. And you can’t wrap the tether directly around the animal’s neck.
Tethers aren’t allowed when their entire weight is carried by the animal, or if it weighs more than 5% of the animal’s body weight.
There is also wording in the ordinance that dictates the minimum range of motion allowed by a tether as well as confinement in an outside compartment of a running vehicle.
Failure to comply with the ordinance could result in being issued a summons to appear in court, and could also result in a fine or jail time.
The county isn’t just trying to target people for no reason. There are people out there who have animals in deplorable conditions and this is the only way to help some of those animals. And there are some resources for animal owners who truly need help complying with the ordinance. The Floyd County website has a form that eligible people can fill out to apply for Pet Aide Assistance, which was made possible by local animal welfare organizations.
If you’ve ever seen a dog tied to a tree all day and all night, only able to move in a small circle for most of it’s life, you should support this ordinance.
If you’ve ever seen a small dog completely weighed down by a massive, heavy chain around its neck and tied to a cinderblock in someone’s backyard, unable to get out of the hot sun or the pouring rain, you should support this ordinance.
If you’ve driven past someone’s house at night and seen animals shivering in the cold because the rope cutting into their necks restricts them to a small patch of cold mud to sleep on at night, you should support this ordinance.
If you’ve seen animals starving to death because they’ve been tied up and left alone for days and couldn’t reach their food or water bowl, you should support this ordinance.
This ordinance isn’t about local government infringing upon your rights. It’s about making sure that cruel and irresponsible people are held to some pretty basic standards when it comes to pet ownership. The county can’t stop you from getting a dog you won’t take care of properly but it can TRY to make sure that dog isn’t abused and neglected.
This ordinance is no guarantee that local animals will ALL have a better life. There will always be people who don’t care enough to treat animals with affection and respect and common decency. But what it WILL do is hopefully punish the worst offenders and perhaps begin to change the culture for the better.
Editor’s Note This is a rerun of a column published in February, just as Floyd County had put in place its ordinance regarding tethering of animals. As temperatures reach dangerously cold levels there are STILL animals tied up outside across the county, unable to take shelter from the freezing wind. But thanks to forward thinking, there are many animals who have been spared that fate.