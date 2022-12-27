Editor's Note

This is a rerun of a column published in February, just as Floyd County had put in place its ordinance regarding tethering of animals. As temperatures reach dangerously cold levels there are STILL animals tied up outside across the county, unable to take shelter from the freezing wind. But thanks to forward thinking, there are many animals who have been spared that fate.

Severo Avila is Features Editor

for the Rome News-Tribune.

