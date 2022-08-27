As we near the end of August we begin that fall tradition of football season. Over the next few weeks, we will be kicking off (pun intended) high school, college, and pro football. We go through this every year, and we have gotten used to it.
For the next several months many of us will be adding football schedules to the complicated calculus that determines how we allocate our time.
We will plan our activities to either coincide with or avoid conflict with our favorite teams. We will ask questions like ”are the dawgs home this weekend?” when deciding whether we are available to do something. We will spend time Saturday morning checking which cable channel is showing our alma mater’s game so we can determine if we can watch it at home, or if we have to go to the sports bar to see it. Husbands will plan their “honey do” lists around whether the Falcons are a 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. start.
I have seen people actually schedule their wedding based on a college football schedule. I have seen people look to see what weekends their team has a bye so they can get married without having to ask their friends to miss a game. I have seen couples with friends from rival schools look to make sure those teams aren’t playing each other on the weekend they are planning their wedding so as to avoid fights between the guests about the game.
It is amazing the grip football has on our lives. We are exceedingly loyal to our teams, especially our college teams. We will judge people based on their loyalty. “Are you a dawg fan or a Yellow Jacket fan?” “Are you for Alabama or Auburn?” You can’t like both.
We have our pro football rivalries too. If you are a Falcons fan, you must dislike the Saints, and vice versa. I, myself, am a Miami Dolphins fan and therefore dislike everything about the New England Patriots. They make it very easy.
We are loyal to our teams in other sports too, but it seems stronger when it comes to football. Maybe it’s because of the limited number of games, just one a week, rather than baseball’s six or seven per week.
High school football isn’t exempt from our obsession. Friday nights are a ritual. They can be the centerpiece of the weekend’s social calendar for the students. Adults follow the high school results more than the kids do sometimes. The adults are often watching the high school players to decide which ones they hope attend their favorite college.
I don’t know where this obsession about football comes from but it’s strong and growing. We know pro football is big business. It is a business. However, college football is big business too and the schools know it. The big schools feed the flames of the crazed fan bases. It brings prestige, and money to the schools. That’s why you see more schools ramping up the football programs.
I worry we take football too seriously.
That said, I will be rooting on my Dolphins to win, and no matter what, beat the Patriots; and my California Golden Bears top Stanford, even if they lose every other game.