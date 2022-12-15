Every so often, really good things happen to people. They find a lost ring that had meant so much to them. They avoid what could have been a disastrous accident. They win the lottery. It could happen. That’s why a gajillion people buy lottery tickets when the amount of money has skyrocketed and no one has won for weeks. The odds of winning are so out of sight that it’s almost foolish to spend a paycheck on lottery tickets. But it happens.
Our family had a great week last week. No, we didn’t win any lottery. I haven’t bought lottery tickets in a long time. It’s really close to Christmas and the money I’d spend on a lottery ticket or two could go toward a gift for someone. This is just how I think.
Our youngest child moved up North in August of 2021. He and his long-time boyfriend had married that July and both thought opportunities for them would be better in New York City. Before I could catch my breath, they were packing to move.
They were grown men who had lived with us for almost 10 years. They needed to be on their own. By the way, I became ordained in order to legally perform their ceremony. It was one of the strangest and most perfect things I’d ever done. I know there are those of you reading this who do not approve of this marriage, but, the thing is, it’s not my place or yours to judge. They love each other and are happy together. That’s all that is important. And Christopher is a wonderful son-in-law.
They left heading to Jersey City, right across the bay from New York City. They had found a small apartment they could afford. Hartwell was driving his older car with their two cats, praying it would make it, and Christopher was driving a U-Haul. I did a lot of walking that day, kind of wringing my hands and praying a whole lot, something I don’t often do.
Neither one of them had a job, but they had a bit of some savings. Their new apartment was the size of a shoebox, seriously. They didn’t complain. Christopher took to the surroundings a little better than Hartwell. Having grown up on a farm with star-studded skies, Hartwell took a bit more time. Christopher found a good job at Target and worked almost immediately in designing the store. He’s good at that.
Hartwell had a bit of a harder time. As an Anthropology major in college, he was hoping to work in a museum of sorts. He took a job at a bookstore because he loves to read, but as time went on, he was disillusioned. It didn’t pay well and he never knew his hours. We had a long talk about what he really wanted and he wanted a job that he could have time off, it paid well, and he had more responsibility. I suggested he check into something in the educational field.
Before too long, he found a job at a school in Brooklyn as a parapro, working with seventh grade special education kids. He found that he loved the job. The kids loved him and the principal was impressed with the job he was doing. She was so impressed that he was offered a contract to teach in the 22/23 school year. And New York pays teachers well. His father and I are thrilled for him and he is ecstatic. We’re also very proud of him.
Our daughter-in-law, Carrie, married to Hayden, got a degree from Georgia Tech, but it just wasn’t enough. She wanted more. She entered nursing school, and for the past six years she has studied religiously to get a four-year degree in nursing. During the time she was in school she had two more children, both boys, to be brothers to their daughter. All that time, she continued to study very diligently. She made marvelous grades because she’s brilliant.
Just the thought of having three children and a husband and studying constantly to get that degree — oh, and she also had a job — is very daunting in my mind. Hayden took on more of the kids stuff at times; seeing that the kids were fed, getting to practices, and doing most of the cleaning while holding down his own job. This was also during the covid outbreak. It was a difficult time.
Last Friday, Carrie passed her last big nursing in-school exam with flying colors. When she found out, she cried. I don’t blame her. She worked so hard to succeed. We’re so proud of her.
Yes, it’s been a great week for our family. We didn’t win the lottery, but we won at life. That’s all that matters.