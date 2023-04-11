Don’t be one of those folks on social media who blindly share deals that are too good to be true.
So many times I see intelligent people sharing obvious scams on Facebook or other social media when they really should know better. I’ve put together a few of the more prevalent and annoying ones. These have been circulating a while so if you’re still falling for them or sharing them, you need to re-evaluate your social media savviness.
1. That beautiful little house that’s super cheap and rent to own: This one’s been circulating a lot recently and a ton of people I know have shared it. There’s several photos of this beautiful little house on a great street with a fenced back yard. And the description is always something like... “my grandparents are renting their home in Cedartown/Rome/Cartersville and it’s $450 a month, rent to own, no deposit required.” Y’all that’s obviously too good to be true. In this market???? Do a little research before you share it. Click on the profile that created it. Look at the comments.
2. The free camper/RV: This one comes around every few weeks and several of my friends fall for it. It’s a post with photos of this huge, beautiful camper and it’s from a dealership somewhere in the region but never local. The description is always the same. The dealership just hosted a contest to win this free camper but unfortunately the winner wasn’t of legal age so they’re doing another drawing. And all you have to do is like, comment and share to be eligible to win. It sucks you in ‘cause you think “oh wow, somebody actually won it. But thankfully they couldn’t claim it so this is my chance.” It’s a scam, Sharon. They’re not going to give you a $50,000 camper. And even if the dealership is legit, they’re still just using you to get likes and clicks that will never pay off for you because they can easily say someone else won.
3. Jordans/Taylor Swift tickets: These pop up on Facebook Marketplace every so often. It’s these incredibly desired items like expensive or limited edition shoes or really hard to get concert tickets or the very latest electronic items. Folks are blinded by their desire to have this sought-after item right now so they overlook classic signs of a scam. Like the seller only wants to be paid via online, untraceable transactions or with iTunes gifts cards. That’s a dead giveaway right there. I know there are legitimate sellers of these items out there, but do a little digging before you send big money to people you don’t know.
4. Bill Gates is giving away money: Why do y’all keep thinking Bill Gates will give you thousands of dollars if you share this random post on Facebook? Like Bill Gates is just staring at his computer screen waiting on somebody in Leesburg, Alabama, to hit “share” so he can immediately jump up and Paypal that guy a ton of money.
5. New Facebook algorithm: If y’all don’t stop falling for this foolishness. It’s the one where Facebook supposedly has a new rule going into effect tomorrow and today is the deadline to stop them from using your photos. “Don’t forget tomorrow starts the new Facebook rule where they can use your photos. Don’t forget Deadline today! It can be used in court cases in litigation against you. Channel 13 News talked about the change in Facebook’s privacy policy...” Stop falling for this. It’s been around for years and people still share it. You know how many times that new Facebook rules was supposed to start “tomorrow”? If you’re afraid of Facebook “stealing” your photos and information, then stop putting your photos and information on Facebook.
6. Catfished by a hot Russian: You brought this one on yourself. I don’t wanna hear about your account getting hacked or you being catfished by a Russian bot because you accepted a friend request from a profile that featured a photo of a bikini-clad goddess named Svetlana who lives in Moscow and wants to be your friend. Even if that girl WAS real, she’s way out of your league and you should know that. For example, on the hotness scale I’m at best a 4. I will not accept a friend request from an 8 or above. No good can come of that. If some incredibly hot stranger from another country is trying to be friends with you on social media, it’s probably not legit.
Don’t just blindly share information. Be smart. Do your research so you won’t fall for these and other scams and won’t annoy others by sharing them.