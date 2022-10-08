I’ve always loved the saying, “What other people think about me is none of my business,” but aren’t we often curious?
The quote has been attributed to everyone from Ru Paul to Wayne Dyer to Simon Cowell but, as far as I can find, it was Eleanor Roosevelt who first said it. No offense to those other celebrities but, I think I especially like what it says about her.
She is also known for saying, “Remember always that you have not only the right to be an individual; you have an obligation to be one. You cannot make any useful contribution in life unless you do this.”
I know I am not the only human who struggles with eliminating the expectations of others from my list of reasons for being who I am. It is nearly impossible for us to do that, because we care about the way that the people we care about feel, about us and our choices.
But, let’s talk for a minute about our propensity to worry about the perspectives of people that don’t matter diddly-squat. The perspectives, not the people. They matter just as much as anyone. In fact, in this case, they are doing some pretty important work.
I don’t know about your neck of the woods, but in my South Rome neighborhood there have been major road-blocking projects going on for months. I think this is happening in several areas of town, but I am most aware of the daily consideration of navigating the process in my area.
I think they are burying the utility lines, but there seem to be a lot of side projects occurring at the same time, and no street is safe from the dreaded orange cones.
It would be one thing if the route was set and I just needed to avoid the same parts, but it seems to change every day, and I often find that the way I thought I could go is now blocked for a different reason, and the way I thought I couldn’t go is suddenly perfectly clear.
It is not a huge hindrance, but it can be frustrating to throw the dice and hope you’ve picked the right direction. I have grown accustomed to saying, “Sorry I’m late, there were streets blocked in my neighborhood.”
I’ve also grown accustomed to leaving earlier, knowing that I am not sure I’ll be able to get there from here. But, let’s be honest, I’m mostly just late.
One thing I can surely count on, however, is that no matter how carefully I choose, I am daily going to find myself facing at least one person with a sign and a walkie talkie, with time on my hands to think about the person before me.
At first I found myself considering what it would be like to have that job. The responsibility is large, but the complexity is low. It’s like a game of telephone with objectives. Talk to the person on the other end, watch the cars coming toward you, and tell them what to do according to what the other end is saying.
Many lives and fenders have been saved at the hands of these frontline workers in this war that is traffic management, and for that I am grateful.
It happened once that I got confused by what the cones were telling me to do, so I really do appreciate the folks who stand in the sun all day to make sure we go the right way and don’t hit anyone.
It is because of this understanding that I wave every time I am allowed to move on through, in appreciation as well as neighborly kindness.
My next consideration, however, is that I began to wonder what they were thinking about me. If I have been in a rush and not dressed well, I wonder if they are noticing. If my car is particularly in need of a wash (its natural state) I wonder if they are judging me. I imagine being in their shoes and looking at me, and wonder what they see.
If you’ve noticed, when you are the first in line, they look at you and your car, and then they talk into the walkie talkie. I assumed that this is to give the guy on the other end a description of the first vehicle in the line they are about to send forward, but I have recently learned that there are other things being said in those exchanges, and you won’t believe how.
I have a cousin who lives in Ohio (she’s technically a third cousin but we all like each other too much to make that distinction) and she posted a story on Facebook that confirmed all of my worst fears about the traffic people.
“There was a road construction crew on the same walkie talkie channel as me this morning at work. Three things: 1. Young men are more chatty than middle school girls, 2. Traffic flaggers CAN AND WILL make fun of people as they drive past, and 3. Apparently ‘your mom’ jokes are still a thing.”
First of all, yes, a delightful sense of humor runs in our family. Second of all, it turns out all of my worrying about what these people are thinking is 100% valid. Third of all, I think I need to get a walkie talkie to carry in my car and find the channel they are on so that I can get a true understanding.
But wait, it is none of my business what other people think of me, right? I guess I will just carry on with wondering. And I guess that I will keep on waving as friendly as I can. And perhaps I will start giving out muffins, and dressing really nicely, and washing my car.
I hope they finish soon. Worrying about what complete strangers think about me is a lot of hard work.