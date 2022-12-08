Ah….Christmas. The sound of choruses singing “Oh Holy Night” or “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” Children doing their very best to be good so that Santa will bring them everything they want. Our four never did ask for a lot. They always wanted one special toy and we as parents did our best to find whatever it was.
Our daughter never could decide, but one year she wanted a Cabbage Patch kid, a specially made doll that was handmade and had adoption papers with it. It was almost impossible to find in stores. We searched for it in Calhoun to no avail and the dolls were sold out at the place they were made, with a backlog.
My friends started helping us search. We had a great store downtown that had just about anything you could ask for and then some, Super-D. My friend Jane was in the store one day shopping and overheard Jim, the manager, say something about a couple of Cabbage Patch Dolls upstairs he was saving. She went to him and told my story of our almost impossible search. She went upstairs and got so excited, she called me and told me about them. They were still in their packages. I just said to pick one and I’d pay her when I got it. I was beside myself. We never took it out of the packaging until Christmas morning.
Upon unwrapping this special present, our daughter found her perfect Cabbage Patch doll. She had red hair and her name was Heather Brianna. Our daughter’s name is Heather. I’m not sure what happened to the doll once Heather grew up, married, and moved away from home, but I know she was loved for many years.
Another special request one Christmas was at the height of the Masters of the Universe popularity. Our oldest son, Heath, wanted a Castle Grayskull. We searched everywhere to no avail. Bill took off one day for a search in Chattanooga hitting every store with any chance of having toys. This was back when Sears was a great place to find anything from appliances to the smallest toy. No luck there nor at any of the larger department stores. Finally, he was driving down a back street and saw an actual toy store. Thinking his luck was running out and not wanting to disappoint any of our children, he took a chance and lo and behold, there it was, Castle Grayskull in its own box — the last one left. We have always believed that Santa intervened on that one.
Hayden was a sports fan and wanted a Dale Murphy poster for his room, which was easy to find. He also liked miniature things and had specifically seen a tiny television set with a 3 X 3 inch screen. I honestly think we found it at Radio Shack way back when. He was thrilled with it and watched the Braves play ball on it on Channel 17. This was back when everyone still had an antenna and would twist it every which way to see shows. We had rabbit ears with tin foil on it. It worked. That’s all that mattered. He still has that tiny TV and I think he still has the cellophane that protects the screen.
Our youngest liked Army men like GI Joe, which was never hard to find. He was also moving into the video games and such, but the one thing I remember about him was when he was around 5. I’ve probably shared this before, but I always think of him every Christmas and what he said to me. He was annoyed about something and I think he was mad at me for trying to get him to say Santa Claus instead of Santa “Plaus.” He just couldn’t get the jolly old elf’s name quite right.
Finally, his frustration with me got the better of him. He looked at me with disgust and said, “I bet Santa Plaus doesn’t even have a real sled to carry presents in or eight reindeers. He just drives up in a dirty old pick-up truck and throws the presents in the yard for you and Daddy to find.” With that he stomped his foot and walked away from me.
Hartwell was such a cute little kid and where he came up with that idea just struck me as so funny. I laughed but did my best to smother it.
Christmas was always such an exciting time for our family when the kids were young. It still is. We have six grandchildren. They are always hungry when they come to visit and look for Christmas candy and cookies.
This is part of the joy of Christmas.