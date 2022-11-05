I have always hated this phrase. The implication is that, regardless of hard work and talent, knowing the right people is the key to success. “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know” is a terrible way to look at potential, in my opinion, but that is a topic for another day.
This is a story of connecting the dots from our past in ways that you could never have imagined possible. Because sometimes there are things that never could have come together if it weren’t for the people that you know.
Cynthia Keller and I knew each other at Berry College back in the late ’80s, but not that well. In fact, I don’t remember exactly how we crossed paths back then, but we did. When we reconnected on Facebook she remembered watching my friend Staci Bence and me perform on the tiny stage in the tiny “coffeehouse” that sat just off the entrance to the dining hall in the basement of the Krannert Center.
I don’t think any coffee was served in the room, it was mostly just a small gathering place with rare occasional reasons to visit. Other than Staci and me, Cynthia may be the only person who remembers that performance, so I was immediately impressed by her recall.
Another thing that is really cool about Cynthia is that she and her family live in Yellowstone. As in the national park, yes. She and her husband work there and they live in what looks to be a pretty cool neighborhood within the park, based on the pictures that she posts.
Cynthia is a really good photographer so I am constantly excited by the pictures she posts of her daily adventures in the park, not the least of which are the photos that she captures, through a huge picture window on the front of their home, of elk and other wildlife hanging out on the front lawn.
We have similar taste in music and similar senses of humor so we have gotten to be good virtual friends over the last few years. I am looking forward to getting to know the rest of her family when she brings them to Rome this month to visit her alma mater.
A few months ago, completely out of the blue, Cynthia messaged me that she had made a connection with a potter, Kelly Stevenson of Teslow Arts Center in nearby Livingston, Montana, who had ties to Berry, and that she was trying to convince her and her pottery class to contribute bowls to our Empty Bowls fundraiser here in Rome. I had to read that twice.
She had seen my posts about the event over the years and loved the concept and wanted to help. Last year she messaged me asking if she could send a donation. Her passion for the idea ran deep, so she was able to see an opportunity when it presented itself.
I have been involved with Empty Bowls since it began in 2011 thanks to the vision of the late and wonderful potter Tesa DuPre. She had heard of this fundraising concept that was building steam across the country in which potters donated bowls and people bought tickets to eat donated soup and receive a bowl, all with the goal of raising money to feed those less fortunate in the community. She decided we needed such an event in Rome and went about gathering people to help make that happen.
I have watched over the years as potters, both seasoned and novice, have contributed bowls from all around our area, but never have we had bowls come from such a great distance as Yellowstone. Our committee was immediately excited and Cynthia went about the mammoth task of organizing, collecting and shipping 21 bowls for this year’s event.
Can you believe it?
If Cynthia and I had not crossed paths in the ’80s, if Kelly hadn’t taken a job teaching ceramics at Berry College after finishing her masters of fine arts degree at Georgia State, if Tesa hadn’t prompted this fundraising effort in Rome 11 years ago, there would never have been a reason or an opportunity for 21 bowls to be shipped from Montana to Rome.
Life is truly a series of miraculous events and I love watching things like this unfold.
There is no way that any of this could have been preconceived, and yet here it is, the perfect combination of circumstances resulting in your opportunity to buy a ticket to feed the hungry and go home with a beautiful hand thrown bowl by one of these potters in Montana.
Either way you get a beautiful bowl, mind you. There is so much regional talent that goes into pulling off this event already.
Sometimes it really is all about who you know, even if the future potential is not even remotely apparent until much later. Our connections with each other are so important for all the ways that we bring richness to each other’s existence, but it is so fun when things develop that seem completely random and yet are perfectly ordered to occur.
I know, I am a wee bit too sappy sometimes, but I really do think it is cool.
Time is running out to get your tickets for Empty Bowls on Nov. 14. You can find them at the Rome Visitors Center in the caboose on Jackson Hill, and the event is at the Civic Center in the same spot.
Not only will you help feed those less fortunate, you will be engaging with your community — and who knows what might develop from there.