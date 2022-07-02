On my weekly Tuesday radio show with Matt Davis on WLAQ we got to talking about challenging adventures.
Don’t ask me how we got there, we often end up in places we could never have imagined and certainly hadn’t planned, but we are rarely sorry. Our hour together is always pretty freeform other than knowing that we will, at some point, talk about this column, but otherwise it is a free-for-all.
We started talking about climbing mountains, about people like Logan Boss who climb peaks just for the sake of having done it. It is excruciatingly hard getting to the top of an extreme peak and the people who choose to do such challenging sports are a special kind of human.
I was reminded of the days when I was hiking the Appalachian Trail with my former husband, Joe Cook. I have always said that the journey was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life, harder than birthing a child with no drugs, but it was also one of the most rewarding.
I didn’t finish the trip, though Joe was able to, and I often consider the possibility of getting back out there to do the last quarter of the trail that I still lack.
The majority of through-hikers on the Appalachian Trail start the trip in April at Springer Mountain in Georgia, the trail’s southern terminus, and head north to Maine.
We decided to start in June in Maine and hike towards home. It seemed like a good idea, but the trials of those first couple of weeks sure had us questioning the wisdom.
Our first day was planned to include hiking an approach trail to the top of Mt. Katahdin to meet up with the Appalachian Trail to begin our 6-month trek. It was a relatively short hike and we were so sure we could accomplish it by midafternoon, we headed off with two granola bars and one bottle of water between us.
Boy, was that dumb. We really had no idea just how hard it would be to reach Baxter Peak’s 5,268 foot elevation with many boulders, logs and steep climbs in our way. And once we got there, we had no idea how hard it would be to climb down the same.
It was a total of only about 6 miles to reach our stored packs, a distance that seemed so easy by our normal Georgia standards, but the Maine terrain was a whole different animal. Once we reached our packs we still had a mile or so to hike to the nearest shelter where we would cook our dinner for the evening.
We started our ascent at 8 a.m. and we reached our packs about 9 p.m., exhausted and starving with no choice but to continue on to the shelter.
It was a moment of awakening to the crazy adventure we had gotten ourselves into. We had been planning this trip for months, had food waiting for us at post offices miles down the trail, and had perfectly planned and packed boxes waiting at home for our families to mail to us along our 2,100+ mile journey.
It was easy to feel that we had made a huge mistake, but there was no turning back. Too many people were cheering us on and too much preparation had been done. We had no choice but to keep going.
There was so much difficulty and struggle and lessons learned, but ultimately it was a spectacular journey that I will never regret.
But isn’t that how challenge works?
Most of us don’t often challenge ourselves to do truly hard things. I have experienced some pretty cool stuff but the older I get, the harder it is to push myself beyond that comfort zone.
When we were struggling to reach that summit, already hours later than we thought we would be, our tummies grumbling as we forced ourselves to wait for the top to eat our (stupidly) meager rations, we felt some regrets; boy did we ever feel some regrets.
But those regrets were the temporary kind, the kind where you say “next time, I’ll do this differently,” the kind where the accomplishment far outweighs the bad choices in the end.
The thing about taking on seemingly impossible challenges is that the alternative, while likely safer, never results in a good story. You never start a story with, “I really wanted to try running a marathon but I didn’t, and you won’t believe what happened!”
Challenging ourselves to do hard things makes for the best stories, and the best personal growth opportunities. It doesn’t have to be physical challenges, mind you. Anything that pushes us out of our usual boundaries can work.
Sometimes challenges come in the form of thinking we can do something that turns out to be a lot harder than we thought it would be. Sometimes they are something that we know will be hard but that we simply can’t stop thinking about trying.
Getting over that mountain in a timely fashion on very little food was not something that we expected to be as hard as it was. But, once we were in the middle of it we had no choice but to push through it. In hindsight it was really stupid, but we made it through by sheer perseverance and necessity.
Setting out the next morning to trudge through the “100-Mile Wilderness” for the next 10 days was something we knew was going to be hard and had planned out very carefully.
It was just as hard as we expected and the quarter-sized blisters on my heels were proof, but we really wanted to achieve it, and were ultimately glad we did.
What challenging things have you been considering, of late? I’m glad we had that chat to remind me that we humans are capable of so much more than we often ask of ourselves, but there is no question that it can be a real challenge.