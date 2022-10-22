When Hank Williams Jr. sings about it, we laugh at the way that bad habits can run through a family. He’s not wrong. It happens often that our habits and looks and manners catch us in a scary reflective moment reminiscent of those who have come before us.
But, bad habits and cowlicks aside, traditions are the very backbone of our existence and I seem to always find myself thinking about that at this time of the year.
I don’t know what it is about fall that causes this for me. Fall is my favorite season, and that isn’t just because of the drop in temperature or the beautiful color change that occurs as the landscape fades into its winter hibernation. It also has to do with the traditions that fall represents for me.
The start of a new school year used to come later, when the season was changing, and there is something so exciting about that new beginning each year. Yeah, it’s school, but when you’re young it is the biggest part of your life and the opportunity to start fresh each year, in spite of whatever bad things happened in the last grade, can be exhilarating if you let it.
Football season, the beginning of the holiday season, harvesting season for so many things; whatever it is in your family, there is just something wonderful about this time of the year and the traditions that it represents.
A big tradition that I feel particularly excited about each fall is the Chiaha Harvest Fair. I co-direct the festival with my dear friend Andi Beyer for around 15 or so years now, and before that my former husband and I had a booth at the festival for many years.
My daughter toddled about at the old location of Heritage Park in the footsteps of my lumbering-about under her weight before she was born.
The Chiaha festival is in our bones for well over 25 years, but the tradition for this community goes far beyond that.
Fifty-eight years ago, in 1964, Connie Conn and her friends held the very first Chiaha in the back lot of her antique store in North Rome. She was involved with the statewide movement to highlight arts and crafts in Georgia and decided to put on an arts & crafts show to showcase the many talented artists of our area.
On a whim, she asked her employee John Clemmons to set up a wood-fired kettle of apple cider to serve to the folks who came out for the show and for many years to come, he and his family continued to serve that cider year after year.
Can you imagine our community without this tradition?
It is one of the many things that makes our town a place that feels familiar, that feels like home, and it allows us to feel a kinship with those who live here with us. Good traditions have that effect on a place and on its people.
All of the children of the Chiaha Guild have grown up with this tradition and it is burned on their souls, just like ours. Several years ago, Andi and I considered retiring and passing the torch on to some younger and more energetic folk, but our children had a fit! They couldn’t stand the idea of us not being at the helm of the festival each year.
Andi’s son Brendan and his friend Walker Evans took up the ladle at the cider pot once the Clemmons family faded from the task, and they each travel great distances to be here every year to sling the cider. Both have to be back at work on Monday, but they fly in on Friday, do all the hard work of setting up the cider pot with a complicated fire system they created to channel away the smoke and serve the cider with a smile all weekend long. Then on Sunday evening, they shut it all down and help pack it all up, then head off after dark for home, both arriving in the wee hours of the morning before starting a new work week.
That is true commitment to tradition if you ask me.
Speaking of tradition, we have some pretty exciting Rome celebrities gracing our stage this year, and the traditions run deep for me and many others. Tinsley Ellis and I were a lot younger when we first met at Shannon’s back in the mid-’80s. He and his band The Heartfixers were rocking the best blues rock n’ roll we had ever heard and my friends and I were dancing our hearts out as they played.
Around that same time, Glenn Phillips graced that same small stage in the back of that little downtown bar and knocked the socks off of the young fans there to see him bend the guitar strings like no other.
Both Tinsley and Glenn have built tremendous careers, earning accolades from far and wide, and a lot of music fans in Rome cut their proverbial teeth on the guitar prowess of these two amazing musicians. We are so thrilled to have them playing back to back on the Chiaha stage this Sunday afternoon and I promise you don’t want to miss it.
One of our most famous local musicians, Tim Reynolds, will be joining us as well, getting back to his roots here in Rome. Tim has enjoyed international renown for his unique and magnificent work on the fiddle, and you don’t want to miss the rare chance to see him as he plays both Saturday and Sunday.
Arts and crafts, hot cider, kettle korn, music and more make up a truly rich and wonderful family and community tradition here in Rome — and we hope to see you out at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds to celebrate it with us this weekend.
For more details visit the Chiaha Harvest Fair website at chiaha.org or Facebook page for the latest updates.