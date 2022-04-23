Back in December, I heard a terrifying cry coming from the woods above my house.
Actually, my first thought was that it was a terrified cry more than terrifying. It was after dark on the winter solstice, literally the longest night of the year, and I was out walking Hansel & Gretel. We were just passing the neighbor’s house when I heard the loud and seemingly distressed cry resounding from the woods behind their house.
I heard it several times and my mind raced through what it could possibly be.
I became worried enough that I texted the neighbors to see if they were hearing it, too. I was a little afraid it was an injured animal and wondered if they had any perspective from their closer vantage.
They hadn’t heard it, and shortly after I sent the note I heard it farther away, down the road beyond my house it seemed. The only thing that could have traveled that far that quickly had to be a bird, in my book, and the volume of the call convinced me it was a large one.
A friend had recently posted about seeing the first sandhill cranes in the area, so I convinced myself that it was a crane in pain (I didn’t mean for that to rhyme, but there it is) and worried I should continue keep an ear out in case there was some way I could help.
Turns out I didn’t hear it again that night, and I didn’t hear it at all until some time a few weeks later, which I found equally surprising, because that meant that it had to be something simply living nearby, not passing through or in distress.
The sound was just as haunting as before, so I was sure that it was some huge exotic creature; nothing normal or boring could possibly sound like that. I figured it was probably a pterodactyl, or some non-extinct oddity on par.
It turns out that there was an article published in October of 2021 reporting that there had been recent sightings of pterodactyls in North Carolina, so maybe that was what I was hearing, after all? What a bizarre coincidence, but possible, maybe?
Of course, I’m not one to claim that there is a pterodactyl living in the woods behind my house until I see it with my own two eyes, but I’d say that stranger things have happened, so who am I to say there isn’t?
I have periodically heard the creature over these last few months, usually after Hansel wakes me up in the wee hours of the morning barking at the sound that is so loud it carries to him through walls and closed windows.
Steve finally got to hear it a few days ago and he can’t figure it out, either. There has been no question that it was something unusual, on that Hansel and Steve and I can certainly agree.
But then, just this week, a friend of mine posted that she had heard a terrifying sound outside her home, and that it turned out it was a fox. She figured out some way to research it and found a video of fox calls that sounded just like what she had heard.
She described it as a very scary sound, and I went about sharing that I had read a recent article about foxes coming closer and closer to humans to set up dens to birth and raise their kits — because the closer they are to humans, the less likely it is that the coyotes will find and kill their babies.
It is an interesting example of adaptation, and I thought it was quite clever on the part of the foxes. We talked back and forth about the phenomenon and in the process she shared a link to the sound of the fox calls that she had discovered.
I listened, out of curiosity, but you could have knocked me over with a feather when I realized that the calls she was hearing sounded exactly like the apparent pterodactyl in my woods!
I couldn’t believe it. How could these simple ground-dwelling mammals even begin to emit a sound that I was sure was some rare and exotic creature?
As I listened in awe to the call of the fox, I realized that those silly Ylvis guys were way off in their song about what the fox says. I wonder if they’ve ever speculated about what the pterodactyl says?
It all began to make sense when I remembered that I had caught a fox triggering a motion-detecting light in the driveway late one night with the security camera that points out the window.
It was so beautiful and stealthy and quick-footed, but it turns out that its call is designed to scare you to death, no matter how powerful you might be.
I heard a Berry College professor talk about coyotes a couple of years ago and he described how they have the ability to throw their voice in a way that makes you think there are about 10 of them yelping at once, when it is in fact only two or three.
Call it a defense-mechanism or a power-move, but many critters are good at making themselves seem stronger than they are, including us humans, and we are also very good at believing the bravado.
This experience has been a good reminder for me that, in a world filled with bravado, it is important to keep things in a more basic perspective. We are fed a lot of scary and dramatic stuff out there, and the truth is often far less scary than the way that it sounds.
Let’s stay safe out there and steer clear of assuming pterodactyls in fox clothing. Because a fox is downright cute in comparison to a giant risen-from-extinction reptilian bird, and a whole lot easier to take.