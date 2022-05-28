We pulled our first BeeShee honey last Sunday and boy, was it hot.
BeeShees, “Shes who keep bees,” is what my friends Andi Beyer and Denise Champagne and I call ourselves in our beekeeping endeavors. My daughter, Ramsey Cook, is our honorary member who used to be a full BeeShee before she headed off to college and other beekeeping opportunities.
When Ramsey left for school, it took us a while to get used to the fact that our youngest member wouldn’t be around. You see, we often relied on her younger eyes to help us spot the miniscule eggs the queen deposits in the base of the honeycomb cells, and her strong back was sorely missed as we dealt with honey-heavy hive boxes.
Denise and Andi and I met at the South Rome Community Garden on Sunday to check on our hives and pull what honey we could. We discovered some trouble and ended up spending much longer than we expected, long enough to fully exhaust ourselves in all of our bee garb on a hot sunny day.
The rain we have enjoyed this week has been so wonderfully welcome after a long hot dry spell. We weren’t sure we’d be able to get in the hives on Sunday as the possibility of rain was in the forecast, and the sheer anticipation of it made the hot still air feel even heavier.
Despite what you might see on TV or TikTok, we prefer to protect ourselves against the possibility of getting stung when we get in our bees. You never know when a hive might be agitated, especially as the nectar flow is starting to taper off. And so we wear our suits and veils and gloves and boots to stay safe, but it also means we stay sweaty.
When we finished there we headed over to Andi’s house where she has been managing the strongest hive we BeeShees have yet to enjoy. As we stood in her driveway, already exhausted from our last stop, we stared at that tower of work that stood before us. It was a full eight boxes high, taller than we have had in the past, which meant that a stepladder would be involved in beginning our work.
The hive got that tall because the bees had worked so diligently together to store honey for their community that they were filling boxes with honey faster than we have ever experienced. Andi had to just keep adding more and more boxes, so here was the bounty with which we were left to deal.
As we stood discussing what had to be done and what our options were for doing it, we all fell silent with the sheer weight of the task and I said, “It makes me tired just thinkin’ about it,” in my deepest Southern twang. We all died laughing and they simultaneously quipped that it had to be my next column.
Well here we are, deep into my column, but the terms of what makes me tired have changed a bit thanks to the current events that now weigh upon us. So, forgive me while I digress from the intended levity of this column.
We in this country, in this state, in this district, in this town, are a community. It is our task to work together to create the greatest and safest and most prosperous community that we can muster. We are a superorganism, just like the bees in that super-strong hive. None of us can survive alone.
The men and women who have died to protect the freedoms that we enjoy in this community (you know, the ones you will be remembering while you picnic and jet ski this weekend) did not do so to watch us tear it all apart with hatred for each other.
It makes me tired just thinking about the angry and unproductive conversations that will follow this latest school shooting. The stalemate that will develop and lead to nothing changing is tragic as you consider that another 19 children lost their lives at the hand of someone who had no business owning a gun, and we have yet to figure out how to prevent it.
Perhaps we should add those names to the list of those who died in combat to protect our freedoms when the freedom to own a gun becomes the primary topic. I’d like to think those soldiers died to protect our rights, at all ages, to live safely and happily in spite of our beliefs on such topics.
It makes me tired just thinking about it.
The herculean task that we are staring down is one that I believe we can tackle, but if we continue to elect and empower talking heads that tell us we should hate each other rather than use our combined perspectives to find a solution, we aren’t going to get anywhere.
The soldiers we honor this weekend died to protect a country that was built on the right to perspective and the value of varying beliefs, and the more we spout “death to the other evil side” the more we will crumble under the inability to work together for the good of the whole.
The work is daunting, but I believe we can do it if we decide to listen rather than shout. If we had started shouting at each other in that driveway, staring at that hot and heavy task, we would have collapsed and nothing would have been accomplished.
It makes me tired to think about it, but we have no choice but to figure out a way to work together. Our very survival depends on it.