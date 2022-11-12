Earlier on, I had asked what about our children? I called our attention to our children in this community, especially after the big splash about our children hanging out downtown and creating problems for all concerned.
Downtown business owners were concerned, city leaders were concerned, city council members were concerned, civic leaders were concerned, parents were concerned, law enforcement officers were concerned, former residents of our community were concerned, many pastors were concerned, and many of us with no teenage children were concerned.
Were these concerns self-centered? We all knew that these children were only seeking a place to be with friends and to hang out and have a little safe fun in the meantime. After the threat of the curfew and loud outcries from every direction, have any plans been made to give them what we all know that they need?
They need a secure place for recreation that will be affordable for all. Every group is probably sitting around waiting for another group to make the first move.
To my knowledge, several attempts have been made by various leaders in the community to begin a discussion, but what — if any — progress has been made? I was invited to one discussion called for by a couple of ministers. But as far as I know, there has been no follow-up discussions to come up with suggestions to solve part or all of the youth problem in our community.
It definitely is a huge problem and there is definitely a solution. No one group or individual should attempt to solve the problem alone. If a collaborative group will take the lead-out, they might be amazed at how much help will come forward.
Presently, the children are engaged in school and all of the activities connected with being in school, so they are quiet. The school does not last always. There will come a time when our children will go out again searching for a safe place to go. Preplanning is in order. Proactive measures must be taken, not just false promises. What will be available for them?
Several days ago, I was speaking with one church leader, and he mentioned that on every side of town we have private church gymnasiums and other facilities belonging to the city government that could be used as safe places for meeting areas. With proper planning and coordination, the city has what is required to solve the problem. These are our children our hope our challenge and our future.
Each group listed above can take a part in knitting together the solution to our problem/challenge, which at this time is our children, but later will be the future of our town.
When they leave this area to learn, grow, and build, these children will remember what it was like growing up here. They will remember if they were supported by us emotionally, physically, socially, and financially. They will choose to stay away and use their gifts and talents to improve an area that has not invested in them, or they will choose to return to this area and give back to a community... that neglected to invest in them at their most vulnerable time growing up.
Let us change places with a young person who was involved in the search for a safe place to gather and share with friends. What did you say about the young people when that happened downtown? If you were a young person away and on your way to stepping into your career, would you make the decision to come back to this area? Would you decide to return to a place that displayed the attitude you had about what to do with the teenagers who were downtown making noise and fighting out of frustration?
Would your attitude be strong enough to bring the young person back to this area?