At my grandparents’ house there were fireflies in the summer months. We captured them in old canning jars, metal lids with slits so they could breathe. We put grass and leaves at the bottom (we were humane captors), and we always let them go at the end of the night.
They are the friendliest of insects. As scared as I was (as I am) of bugs, I never feared handling them. I was very careful when catching them. You have to cup your hand around one with the tenderest precision so that you don’t injure it.
The golden fairy dust (powder from the end that lit up) always got on my hands, and there was a lovely earthy scent left behind on my fingers.
My grandparents’ home was more than a house — it was a separate world for me. A “Never Never Land” of sorts — where dreaming was safe and childhood was eternally preserved.
After exchanging hugs and kisses, my routine each visit involved a walkthrough. As I took a brief tour of the rooms I grew up playing in, I ingested smells, colors, and photos. Friendly familiarity.
I opened vanity drawers in the guest bedrooms checking for random pieces of past moments left behind (knick-knacks, lost game pieces, any proof that we had been there).
Grandmother left them intact — all of those seemingly small, unnoticeable traces of us. She noticed.
And I knew when she cleaned she’d see them and smile.
I checked closet corners and book shelves for places I had tucked away favorites — the books or toys I eagerly returned to only at their house.
Around the age of 11, I started hiding Post-Its (proclaiming “Olivia wuz here”) around the house before leaving. I stuck some on the backs of picture frames that hung in the hallway.
Those Post-Its remained there for decades. Not long ago, I found one in the back of a desk drawer.
As I grew older, I left goodbye notes. Sometimes, on little scrap pieces of paper I left an “I love you, can’t wait to see you again...”
Sometimes, I’d steal a blank card from Grandmother’s stationery drawer.
Sometimes, I’d write pages.
I hid my notes under their pillows so they’d have a surprise at bedtime.
After Grandmother’s death a few years ago, we found a stack of my goodbye notes in her bedside table.
I was always leaving pieces and parts of myself for the long months between visits. I think those knick-knacks, notes, and proofs of presence meant as much to them as they did to me.
Some places are so precious that you don’t want to risk making a new memory somewhere else. For me, catching fireflies belonged to them.
The act of catching fireflies was a sacred tradition. A ceremony that I preserved for my grandparents’ backyard alone.