Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
Lonie and his friend Wayne went down to Ft. Lauderdale for a Fraternal Order of Police convention. On their first night there, a group of them went to a steakhouse for dinner — and the live entertainment had just started...
A voice came in over the loudspeaker. “Welcome, ladies and gents, to our weekly wet T-shirt party.”
It was indeed a wet T-shirt party. There was a bunch of girls with buckets of water, pouring it on each other. To me there is nothing pretty about a woman in a wet T-shirt. The crowd liked it but I just kept on eating.
The wet T-shirts didn’t last long. We all loaded up and headed back to the hotel. The people in the place had began to get rowdy and we knew that it was no place for us.
Wayne and I had talked about fishing the next evening after the meetings were over. We left during the lunch break and went down to the pier and got us a ticket for the 6 p.m. boat. After the meeting, we grabbed a sandwich and headed for the pier.
We sat on the boat and ate our sandwiches and waited for the people to get aboard. Loaded, we pulled out and headed for the open waters. It was a good boat ride.
It wasn’t long before he stopped and we began to fish. Fish was all we did, for nothing was taking our bait. We moved again, and again no fish. It was getting dark when the captain came over the loudspeaker.
“Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Bermuda Triangle. More commonly called the Devil’s Triangle.”
I looked at Wayne and he looked at me, saying, “Did you hear what that man said?”
I must have had my mouth hanging open for Wayne kept that funny look on his face. Then I begin to smile, for that look on Wayne face was something you didn’t see every day. Then he began to smile, and I knew that I must have looked the same way he did.
The boat began to rock and slap around in the waves.
It would come out of the water and then, bang, it would hit the water. Wayne and I put the fishing equipment down in the boat and got in the center of it. I had looked around and saw where the life jackets were. That’s where I stayed the rest of the time I was on the boat.
When the captain rang the bell, telling everyone to pull their line in it because was time to go in, I know I said a silent prayer asking the Lord to get me safely back to shore and he would never catch me in the Triangle again.
We talked about the boat ride and the Triangle down though the years. As far as I know, neither one of us have been back. I have been deep sea fishing again, but nowhere around the Devil’s Triangle.
Wayne and I, we decided, if the Devil stayed in the Triangle he wouldn’t be bothered by us.