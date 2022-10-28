Melatonin is a staple in our medicine cabinet. It is a necessity that is right up there with toothpaste or toilet paper.
I have problems falling asleep at night. Always have. My mind starts racing through the entangled mass of random thoughts that make up my brain and I start contemplating some of the most ridiculous things. It probably isn’t safe to take melatonin every night but it’s probably not safe to eat ice cream sandwiches for breakfast most mornings and I do that too. The real danger is when I go to take my sleepy medicine and realize there is no more and it’s too late to go to the store.
This misfortune happened to me the other night. I was forced to deal with my thoughts. As the fan went round and round, two memories that must be stored in the “chicken meat” repository of my brain bubbled up.
I used to live in an apartment complex in Sandy Springs. This was before Sandy Springs was the crowded metropolitan area that it is now. In fact that Sandy Springs doesn’t even exist anymore and neither does the apartment complex, but I digress.
The apartment complex was a nice gated place. The sign said “gated community.” That means nothing when you can walk right in behind a car or squeeze through an unconcealed opening in an area of privet hedge. Our apartment was on the top floor of this building and faced toward the community pool area. I never recall many people using that pool but there were grills out there and people did use those from time to time. A community grill is gross to me, but to each his own.
One fall evening, long after the sun had set, midnight or later, I woke to the sound of some banging around by the pool. I looked out the window and a man was firing up one of the grills and had two large storage containers strapped to a dolly cart. I had never seen this man before. As I watched, he proceeded to open the cart and pull out handfuls of marinated chicken meat from one container and throw it on the grill. When the chicken was done he threw it in the other container.
Should I have called security? Maybe, but this seemed harmless enough. I watched as this man cooked this chicken in the dark, all night long. Bare handful after handful of raw chicken meat on the grill, spatula after spatula of cooked chicken meat in the container. As the sky began to grow light, the grilling was done. The grill turned off. Containers strapped back to the dolly and off this man went, through the little opening in the privet. Never to be seen again.
So many questions. As I lay sleepless I theorize the meaning behind this and another thought bubbles up.
A few years ago, a decade or more since the “night grilling” incident, I was at work and noticed a signup sheet in the breakroom for the annual Thanksgiving potluck. People signed up for cranberry sauce or rolls. I put something silly up there like hotdog buns or olives. But there was one entry that really stuck out to me. Someone named John signed up to bring 27.5 pounds of grilled chicken meat.
More questions. The first one was, who the heck is John? I didn’t work with anyone named John. Second. Why the weirdly specific quantity of chicken meat. Third. Is chicken meat a Thanksgiving tradition I am not aware of?
John, as I found out, was a temp. A person hired to do a job that would take a week or so. We had many temps so that wasn’t surprising. But why would a temp want to attend a potluck with 100 people they didn’t know and would never see again? This was such a mystery and I am ashamed to say that I may have even made diagrams to figure this out.
Why 27.5 pounds of grilled chicken meat? That seems like an awfully large investment of time and money for people you didn’t know. And the biggest question of all of this is — Are these two events, by chance, related? Could John be the mystery night grilling man of Sandy Springs? Could he be a temp by day and a mysterious, and slightly unsanitary, trespassing chef at night?
I do not know. I probably will never know. I will never know if these two events are connected because John finished his work before the potluck and never returned with the elusive 27.5 pounds of chicken meat.
The only thing I know is that I cannot sleep without melatonin and I probably should not ever run out of it because I may find myself staking out random gated communities in search of the Night Griller.