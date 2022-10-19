If only walls could talk — in sign language. The walls of these three houses witnessed the joys and sadness of three families: 918 Nelson St., Staunton, Virginia; 18 N. Pine St., Greenville, Alabama; and 6 Love St., Cave Spring, Georgia.
In October 2019, I stood outside Reuben Weaver’s two-story house in awe. Sometime between the censuses of 1900 and 1910, the house came to life by Reuben’s hands, without a blueprint. It is still standing today.
Reuben, an 1875 graduate of Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton, followed in the footsteps of Job Turner, the first Deaf teacher at VSBD, to become a carpenter. In the 39 years Reuben taught vocational classes at VSDB, he missed only a total of two months of work.
Imagine the house vibrating with pride as Reuben pulled up in his new car. Among the first Deaf drivers in the U.S., he claimed to be the first Deaf Virginian to own a car in 1900. The best part? His records show he had never been in an accident.
In 1937, the house witnessed his death at the age of 81.
Two years later, the house lit up with joy as Reuben’s second wife, Lucy, watched their daughter, Ruby Weaver, marry Charlie Lawson “before an altar of hydrangea, ivy and ferns with a background of candelabra” according to the Daily Press.
Their other daughter, Virginia, taught at the Rhode Island School for the Deaf. Imagine the conversations that transpired in their kitchen as they discussed Deaf schools.
Reuben and Lucy share a tombstone in the Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton. Reuben’s first wife, also named Lucy, is nearby. Job Turner is buried in the same cemetery, too.
If only the walls at the Nelson Street house could sign, it would tell classic tales of the Weaver family’s lives.
The house at 18 N. Pine St. in Greenville, Alabama, is long gone, but it still holds stories.
Eliza “Jennie” Owens was born in 1851. As a toddler, she saw her family’s involvement in the founding of Alabama School for the Deaf with James A. Watterson. Her older Deaf siblings, Henry and Laura, followed the school when it moved to Robinson Springs. Jennie attended ASD in 1869 under the second founder, Joseph H. Johnson.
In 1875, Jennie married Henry J. Brundage, who also attended ASD. Imagine the house’s heart swelling with joy as they welcomed each of their three children. Their youngest, Seaborn Johnson Brundage, was named after an ASD teacher and a GSD alumnus, Seaborn Johnson. He was one of their many frequent visitors, according to a personal letter and newspaper articles. The house must have become animated whenever they had visitors.
The house sighed with sadness as Henry J. Brundage died there. Newspapers mention the funeral was attended by many Deaf people. Henry and Jennie are buried in a family plot at the Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville, surrounded by magnolia trees.
If only the walls could sign, they would tell tales of the rich lives Deaf people led with their visitors. That’s considered a true Deaf house.
Built in 1956, the “Love House” at 6 Love St., Cave Spring, Georgia. has seven bedrooms and one bathroom.
Connor Dillard’s parents named him after Wesley O. Connor, GSD’s fourth superintendent, because he inspired the Dillard family. Connor entered GSD in 1923 while his Deaf brother, Troy, entered in 1909.
Connor and Myrtle Stephens, who entered GSD in 1927, met at GSD but never dreamt they would marry. After Connor graduated, he saw Myrtle again at the Deaf club in Atlanta. They went steady in 1948 and married on Aug. 27, 1949.
The house looked on as they served GSD. Connor was a houseparent and then taught shoemaking. The Dillard Vocational Building was named in his honor in 1986, the same year I was his student for a three-week vocational exploration class. Myrtle served as a houseparent and laundry worker at GSD from 1957 to 1982. She was also a judge at the first Little Miss GSD Pageant held in 1982 where I won the title.
I could sense the Love House’s exuberance as I filmed an interview with Myrtle there. She showed many name signs that were nearly lost to time. She also spoke lovingly of the courtship that surprisingly began at the Deaf club.
In 1993, Connor passed away at the Love House. Myrtle was five months shy of becoming 100 when she passed away. They are buried at the Cave Spring Cemetery in Cave Spring.
The Love House, where they lived for many years, is the perfect name as it reflects their love. If only the walls at the Love House could sign, you would see tales of their happily ever after.
If only the walls could sign and tell us the precious stories of these Deaf households… Hey, I bet the ghosts sign too!