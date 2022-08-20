Having been a part of the Rome educational system for over 30 years, I naturally keep my ears open for the goings on in and with the city school system. Lately, I have been hearing some unsettling rumblings.
I assume that when Rome was founded the organizers put emphasis on the education of the young people in their midst. Therefore, I assume that the school system is as old as the city itself, which I figure to be about 188 years. For every one of those years, the community and the school board have chosen a white person to be the superintendent of Rome City Schools.
During those 30-plus years, I cannot recall this kind of rumbling about any of the past white superintendents. This week, after careful consideration of qualified and deserving applicants, those in charge selected a person of color who made the finalist list to be in charge of the Rome City school system and there is great turbulence in the neighborhood.
The individual chosen has been in the system for some years and has proven himself to be overly qualified — and has been in charge of one of the largest high schools in Northwest Georgia for those years. From my understanding, he has had problems similar to what any leader of a high school would have.
This newly selected superintendent was found faultless enough to be appointed to the principalship of Rome High School, for which he was overly qualified. When a position for which he qualifies comes open, why should he not be placed in said position? If not why not? If not him, then who and why? If he came in without baggage, then what happened all of a sudden now that he has unqualified himself?
In 2022, let us not still say that he is the wrong color. Are there those who, after 188 years of the school system is in existence, can honestly say that the system has not found any person of color who is qualified enough to lead this community in the right direction educationally? The newly selected man of color has the qualifications to be superintendent since he made the finalist list. If there was anything that would have stood in the way of him making the finalist list , he would not have slipped through. If not now, when?
Find me and the community a principal who has not had complaints against him or her and you will show me an individual who did not do his or her job. The Rome City system has forced many qualified educators of color to seek employment elsewhere because of that undertone of racism. I have kept the list of them all. Yes, I know there are a few who, for game-playing reasons, were placed in an office on the hill and given the responsibility of making sure the toilets were clean and a sufficient amount of paper towels were on hand. Some were even given the great responsibility of purchasing said supply for the toilets.
In this age of misinformation, I am sure our leading officials are aware of the many unfounded allegations that they themselves had to ward off by proving them to be false. Very few can be talked down. From personal experience, I confess that most must be lived down. The question is, do we have someone who qualifies and can do the job assigned? We all would be disqualified for a position if it were based on what several individuals in high and or low places thought of us.
Any decisions that were made by him as the former principal of Rome High School were made at the discretion of the former superintendent, who is usually involved in almost all decisions made by the principals. That is the purpose of the principals’ meetings that are held with the superintendent monthly.
I worked under eight principals, and depending on the days and my disposition, I thought none of them should have been principals. So, I hope the complaints from former teachers are taken with a grain of salt. Most of us as teachers did things that our principals should have fired us for on the spot — but the total of all the outstanding qualifications we had outweighed the one or two times that we stepped out of line or broke a rule.
After 188 years, there are those who are seriously asking: If not him, then who? If not now, then when? If not, why not?