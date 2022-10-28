I returned recently from the state of my birth, and my eyes did a lot of lifting, often bedecked with tears.
The occasion of my return to Georgia was a most kind invitation to conduct the Berry College Alumni Choir and The Berry College Choirs in their annual Mountain Day celebration. I was deeply honored.
I took the opportunity to fly out from New Mexico a few days early and visit with family and friends. On my first full day I rode out of Atlanta due north toward the North Georgia Mountains.
When then governor Zell Miller proposed the idea of a highway linking Atlanta to his beloved mountains, critics called it “A Road to Nowhere.” Well that “Nowhere” is now a sprawling “Somewhere.”
I lived in those mountains for five years before I came to my long tenure at Berry College. I taught music at a little school called Truett-McConnell College. The school is perched on a hill overlooking a green valley. I connect with my former students even today.
As I emerged from the four-lane superhighway onto a two lane Appalachian route, I was overcome with emotion. The roadside was lined with trees adorned with their fall weather colors. Splashes of orange, red, yellow, and brown created a patchwork of natural beauty. It had been years since I viewed this southern splendor and it took my breath away.
We have a little autumn color out here in New Mexico, but the mountains of north Georgia have pride of place in this category.
The two lane blacktop rose toward the mountain town of Dahlonega and I marveled at the hidden valley locations with horses and wooden hay barns. Every turn donated an image that would be comfortable in a Norman Rockwell painting.
I turned onto what I used to call the Dahlonega highway toward Cleveland, Georgia, my former home. A roadside stand offered one of my favorite southern delicacies, boiled peanuts.
My late father loved the mountains and often said he would be more than satisfied to don overalls and sell bags of boiled peanuts by the roadside. He found a romantic notion to that idea, and I get it 100%.
There seemed to be a tiny Baptist church every hundred yards on the Dahlonega highway, and most of them sported a sign with some sort of pithy saying. My favorite was “Inflation hasn’t affected the cost of Salvation.” The white clapboard churches dotted the roadside, often tucked into a picturesque hollow framed with those beautiful fall colors.
Moving on down the road toward Cleveland, I was met with a travel surprise. I topped a hill and dropped into a low-lying gulch only to be presented with a pristine roundabout. The highway feature looked like it had been ripped from the English countryside and plopped in the middle of Appalachia. It was beautifully manicured and I circled with ease toward Cleveland.
I met up with two of my best friends at a way cool café on the Cleveland square. David and Susan Johnson greeted me as only old friends do, and we enjoyed a great lunch with a true southern flair: fried chicken livers, greens, and good old southern coleslaw. I was a happy camper.
Afterwards David and I drove over to the Truett-McConnell College campus, for you see, both of us at different times in our careers directed the choral forces on the Baptist campus. We toured around, visiting the new fitness center and then drove to the top of the small mountain and entered the library. A new librarian who brought us up to speed on a number of former faculty and staff colleagues greeted us warmly.
I drove back to Atlanta to join my son Austin for dinner and drinks. I marveled at how time and place can inform one’s travels on this orb. I had not realized how much I missed the hills, valleys, mountains, and trees of north Georgia, and I felt refreshed and renewed upon my visit.
“I will lift up my eyes to the hills,” the Bible poet wrote. I get it.