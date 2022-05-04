I rarely write a column profiling a person twice, but my newest issue of Cowboys & Indians magazine landed here at Ranchero Musselwhite yesterday and the periodical included a feature titled “C&I’s Heroes of the West.”
To quote the magazine: “In our annual Best of the West Special, we present inspiring individuals and organizations who remind us of the better angels of our nature and our shared American goodness.”
Featured are Dolly Parton, western icon Red Steagall, the first Native American named U.S. poet laureate, Joy Harjo, and none other but a resident of Cartersville, Georgia, Seth Hopkins.
That’s right, this formidable magazine and its editorial staff have honored the director of the Booth Western Art Museum, Seth Hopkins.
Readers of this column know what a fan of the Booth I am. I’ve written about the place, profiled Hopkins, and even performed in their state of the art theater with my great friend and superb vocalist Robert Sims, also of Cartersville.
On a rare afternoon off, I used to “cowboy up” and drive down to Cartersville. To have a world-class museum to one’s self is a rare opportunity. I used to sit on benches conveniently placed before massive western vistas and wonder what it would be like to live in such a place so different from the hills of north Georgia.
As I write this, I have the extreme privilege of looking over my left shoulder and admiring the view of my beloved Manzano Mountains. This New Mexico vista could easily find a place in the Booth Western Museum if rendered by a top-drawer artist.
I have a theory about leadership. Successful leadership is rarely the results of decision by committee. In an organization, a leader must have vision. We can look around our society today and see that vision is a rarity, and when it reveals itself it shines like a beacon.
From day one, Seth Hopkins had a vision for the Booth Western Museum. He was not afraid of articulating his ideas to civic clubs, churches and, truthfully, anyone within earshot.
Early on, I befriended Seth and enjoyed long conversations about his museum in the grill area of the installation. Seth would greet every employee and visitor as if encountering old friends. They all responded to Seth’s familial style and his welcoming spirit permeated the whole museum.
Seth’s leadership has continued as he has led groups in art tours of the American southwest. He establishes relations with western artists and then brings eastern visitors into studios and galleries where folks can begin their own art collections.
Now the Booth is part of a northwest Georgia museum conglomerate, with natural history and even vintage automobiles ready for the eyes of a growing public.
So I again lift my Stetson in the direction of the brilliant Seth Hopkins. If one has a curiosity about the American West or American history in general, you will find no clearer an advocate than Mr. Hopkins.
Drive down to Cartersville and offer Seth Hopkins big congratulations and then tour the splendid Booth Western Museum. You will not be disappointed.