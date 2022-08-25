In April of this year, I joined 10 teens and 5 other adults from our church for a week-long mission/learning trip to the Yakama Indian Nation in Washington state. At the request of our hosts, we went to both serve and to learn about their culture. I certainly learned a lot, and much of it was uncomfortable.
I grew up playing Cowboys and Indians with my friends. That’s what we did. The cowboys were always the good guys and the Indians the cruel savages. Actually, the Indians didn’t seem like real people to me. The movies we watched reinforced those characterizations. White settlers just wanted to come to a land of promise and plenty, be left alone to build their homestead and raise their family in peace. The Indians were the enemy and bloodshed was necessary, even good, in order for the settlers to be safe. Too bad for the Indians!
Fast forward to the present. I was aware that the taming of the West also meant genocide for the native people and destruction of their ways of life. I felt a little bad about that, but it happened long ago. I had a vague sense that the native population remaining should just “get over it” and take a place in the “civilized” world of today. I certainly had little sympathy for their cultural movements that challenged the usage of Indian names for sports teams and adopted Indian customs like the Tomahawk Chop. I didn’t know any better.
I learned a great deal in my week making new friends among Native Americans. I still hear ringing in my ears the statement that “we don’t want to be someone’s mascot.” I had never thought about it that way. I had thought that “warriors” and “braves” would be respectful and complimentary names for teams. Not so to them. Especially memorable were the revulsion at the term “redskin” and the disdain for the stylized figure that has been the symbol for the Cleveland Indians baseball team.
There were other tragedies we learned about, but I don’t want to write a mini history lesson on guilt and shame. The important takeaway for me is in my refrain that I didn’t know any better. What had seemed to me a hyper-sensitive kind of reaction about mascots and “innocent fun” took on an entirely different meaning when I was with real people and hearing their real pain and sorrow.
Not only did I play Cowboys and Indians, I also grew up in the South at the end of the Jim Crow era. I remember white and colored water fountains and restrooms. I remember well the unspoken but powerful sense that people were supposed to “stay in their place” and that Black folks surely had best remember that fact. I remember the “cute” nickname of Eclipse that we gave our first black football player. In all this, I was pretty oblivious to the ugliness because it was all I knew. I didn’t know any better.
I am writing because I am appalled at the ugly and destructive nature of the culture wars. Far too many of my evangelical brothers and sisters have been seduced into following damaged souls, con men, and false prophets. Those unworthy leaders seek power, prestige and their own security by creating new bogeymen or conspiracy theories and by promoting half truths and outright lies. Many of the social justice issues that inflame the culture warriors are more subtle than Jim Crow or 19th century massacres of Indians. And yet inequality and discrimination still threaten the freedoms and devastate the lives of many who find themselves outside the majority color, sex, or opinion.
Identifying a lack of awareness is absolutely not permission for complacency. It is not permission to double down on one’s prejudice or to embrace ignorance because you just don’t want to hear something that counters your views on life. Maturity, education, and new experiences all require that some ideas be re-examined. Respect for others and personal humility are far more clearly the marks of a Jesus follower than the arrogance of the culture warrior.
At this point, I claim my calling as a minister to introduce the Biblical idea of repentance. Simply put, it means that when you are doing something destructive you change your mind, stop being destructive and begin to act differently. Large numbers of good church-going folks can honestly claim “I didn’t know any better” about social problems and devious leaders. Their religious teachings have focused more on preparing for the afterlife than on how to live faithfully in this life.
One of the saddest failures of the current politicized evangelical Christianity is the lack of attention to the Old Testament prophets who so powerfully proclaimed God’s demand for justice. I believe there is too little evidence of willingness to know better about social injustice and authoritarian leaders and to seek repentance.