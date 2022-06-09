June and especially July and holidays are the times to celebrate families. Family reunions have been big deals on both sides of our families.
Unfortunately, the goshawful pandemic caused our Emert Reunion to be cancelled in 2020, the first time this has happened since I can remember. Last year, the covid virus began escalating again, so our immediate family chose to not attend. This year, even if the covid virus starts up again, some of us will attend even if we must wear a mask.
As far back as I can remember, the Emert Reunion was held at the covered pavilion at Douglas Lake. It was generally held on a weekend in August close to my grandma’s birthday, but as time went on, we had it in July. I remember one day as we got ready for the reunion, everyone was deciding who would be Grandma Emert’s ride.
“Now you uns wait just a minute. I ain’t riding with Haskell. I could pick daisies along the way. I ain’t riding with Glenn neither. He drives like he’s drivin’ in hell tryin’ to outrun the devil!”
The adults in the room burst out laughing. Uncle Hack notoriously drove so slowly it took him twice as long to get anywhere, and Uncle Glenn drove around those mountain curves like he was on Thunder Road. Speaking of which, I learned later that two of my uncles and some friends ran moonshine on Thunder Road more times than once.
Grandma ended up riding with us and she kept us laughing with her little asides. These were mountain folks. My great grandfather seven times removed, Frederick Emert, received a land grant and settled a section of land he named Emerts Cove in 1784. It is located at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He was a Revolutionary War soldier. I’m proud of the fact that a grandfather of mine helped fight for our liberty.
The reunions, in my opinion, had a table spread of some of the finest cooking anywhere.
The ladies in the family fried okra, boiled corn, fried chicken, smoked ham, fixed green beans fresh from the garden, greens, biscuits, cornbread, pies, cakes, and as one of my uncles asked one time “Who brung them peas?” I told him that I did. I was grown by then and had four kids. It seems that field peas were one of his favorites.
Back when us older cousins were kids, we’d run around like screaming mimis until someone would tell us to run quieter. We would quiet down for a while and our Aunt Reva set up a softball game. We had more fun playing those games. I was a skinny tow-headed girl who could barely lift the bat, but it seems I always hit the ball and I could catch. At the reunions now, the kids play Whiffle ball.
When Bill and I married, we started going to Hatcher Family Reunions from Bill’s mother’s side of the family. We’d drive to Centre, Alabama, and gather at our Uncle Tullos and Aunt Dorothy’s place on Lake Weiss. The reunions were planned around July 4th and people would arrive with campers and tents to spend the holiday. One of our cousins had a little air conditioner affixed to their tent. It was generally hot during that time in Alabama.
The kids would anxiously wait for Uncle Hartwell and Aunt Martha to come up from Hartford, Alabama. He’d bring big boilers filled with boiled peanuts. I have a video of our three oldest and their cousins making a beeline to him as he set the peanuts on the big picnic table in the back yard. They ate boiled peanuts until I thought their bellies would burst. To this day, and they are in their 40s except for one, they still love boiled peanuts.
To be honest, I’d never had a boiled peanut until I met my husband. He introduced these goobers and I’ve loved them ever since.
Our Aunt Rosie could be found just about every morning taking a bath in the lake. She loved water and loved bathing in lakes. The kids got the biggest kick out of that. Her husband, Uncle Andy, would come down and tell her it was time to get out. She’d tell him to worry about himself. I adored her.
Everyone brought fireworks. One time a rocket flew into a bag of fireworks and set off a bunch of them at once. People were dive-bombing into the bushes to escape! It was so funny and no one was hurt.
Nothing is better than family gatherings. I miss the Hatcher Reunions, but the Emert Reunions go on. Can’t wait!