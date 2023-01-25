God is dead... And we have killed him.... Is not the greatness of this deed too great for us?” — Friedrich Nietzsche
I don’t how long it has been since I first saw stories in the news about protests at college campuses in response to appearances of speakers spewing views that I consider despicable, but I agree with Voltaire.
I will defend their right to spew them.
In her book, “The Whites of Their Eyes,” Jill Lepore relates a story about how historian Richard Hofstadter answered a question by Newsweek in 1970, “What ails America?” Hofstadter said that, in an increasingly secular age, young people on the right and the left were bringing a religious zeal into politics: “This I think is a dangerous way of thinking, because when you try to get existential values out of politics, which has to do with wholly different things, I think you’re heading for an increase in fanaticism.”
Nietzsche was right, the greatness of the deed has been too great for us. JFK said, “... here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.” He understood that we are God’s instruments. We must build our own heaven here on earth, and we must prevent our world from descending into dystopia.
Religion was omitted from the Constitution. Citizens can worship as they choose or not, but America in many ways has been a pseudo-Christian state with Christian values. The Founders erected a wall between church and state to preempt religious wars and to ensure that no citizen was treated unfairly due to their religion. However, Christianity did provide a common bond of community.
The church and public schools were bedrocks of the community I grew up in, but that community of two generations ago has eroded. Church membership has declined. Sociologists say a good percentage of Evangelicals support white nationalism, and that there is support for it across all denominations.
Funding for public schools has declined since Brown v Board of Education. Condoleezza Rice has said that we have a choice system, and the only people that don’t have a choice are the poor. Economic pressures require many families to have two wage earners. Community is getting squeezed out.
Finding common ground with those with differing views has become difficult. As Hofstadter predicted, politics has become religion. Anyone with different opinions is viewed not as a fellow American with whom negotiation is desirable but as an enemy to be defeated. This is the root of our free speech problem. If everyone on the other side is viewed as an enemy, you will condemn anything they say.
The flaw of secularism is that there is no moral authority to replace the church. Others have said they do not need a moral authority, that their parents taught them right and wrong. On a personal level I agree, so did mine. But when our society is divided and in need of moral guidance, who will provide it?
That is another reason for that wall, and the church should have stayed on its side of it. We do not have to believe that God exists to believe in the power of good; that loving thy neighbor and welcoming the stranger is better than the way of the sword, but sometimes, society needs a spiritual guide and arbiter to show it the way.
Scandals have contributed to the decline in church membership, and the church is selling a 19th century product in the 21st century that people aren’t buying.
I do not know if the church can reinvent itself and once again be the moral compass for society, or if some other entity will take its place, but I do believe that the need still exists.