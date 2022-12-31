The year 2023 is just hours away. The past week has seen plenty of Year in Review stories on every news and entertainment outlet there is. This has been an eventful year. Events around the world and right here at home have had an impact on our daily lives.
The war in Ukraine has had global ramifications. The unlawful Russian aggression has caused worldwide outrage against Russia and President Vladimir Putin while it united the world around the people of Ukraine. Their strength and resolve has been an international inspiration. However, the war has had real consequences globally.
Ukraine is a large wheat exporter, so the global supplies have been affected. The world oil market has also been affected as Russia is a huge oil exporter and its exports have decreased. These two factors are among several that have led to high inflation worldwide.
The reopening of the world as covid was better controlled, and an influx of government spending intended to improve the lives of Americans, have led to a growing economy. However, covid related supply chain issues still linger.
We had an election, which was widely expected to bring dramatic changes to the balance of power in Washington, as well as here in Georgia.
As is often the case, these predictions didn’t come to pass. The elections did bring change to the House of Representatives, but not nearly as significant as expected and the Senate remained in Democratic control. Here in Georgia the status quo remained relatively unchanged.
An event that likely had an impact on these elections was the historic decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Regardless of which side of this issue you happen to be on, it is impossible to ignore the energy it infused into the electorate on both sides in November.
Certainly, these events and many others, like the ongoing January 6th investigation, more mass shootings, and other happenings, have affected our lives, and it makes sense to look back at them to assess that impact. But it is the events in our own lives that truly set the course of our future. It is probably a good idea to take a few minutes for a personal year in review.
What has happened in your life in 2022 that will have a lasting impact on you? Have you gotten a new job or lost an old one? What changes have taken place in your family? Have you added new family members or suffered the pain of losing someone? We may mourn the loss of an icon of sports, entertainment, or politics, but it is the loss of a loved one that truly has a lasting impact on us.
As we enter the new year, many of us will make resolutions — most of which we won’t end up keeping. That’s OK.
My advice is to do your own personal Year in Review. Take stock of how your life has changed, hopefully for the better overall, and see what lessons it teaches going into the new year. I will do my best to take my own advice.
Have a happy and safe New Year. May your 2023 be even better than your 2022.