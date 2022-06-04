When my daughter Ramsey was little, she had a friend who had the best sense of humor.
I will refrain from naming him in case he or his family didn’t find this trait to be as adorable as I did, but I wanted to share his rosy perspective from which I think we could all learn a thing or two.
The two of them knew each other from a very young age, as our families crossed paths in numerous settings, so I got to watch his personality develop from a very early age.
When they were around 5 or 6 years old, I overheard him say, “I’m hot, in both ways.” I died laughing, because it was the way he said it as much as the phrase itself. Remember how The Fonz used to say, “Aaayyyyy!”? That was kind of how it landed.
“I’m hot, in both waaayyys!”
It was the cutest thing ever to watch this little kid talk like a super cool stud when stating something that started out as a mundane complaint, and it has always stuck in my head. I have been quoting it for years.
Maybe he heard it from his mom or dad, a sibling or a cousin, or maybe he heard it in a song or on some television show I never saw, but it was hilarious and adorable when he did it and I gave him full creative credit.
As I get older, I am beginning to understand how that single silly phrase might have been a lesson in the best possible way to look at life. “Out of the mouths of babes,” they say and this is an example of how true that idea can be.
Most kids would just say, “I’m hot,” and it would be declared in a grumpy, grumbly, whiny tone. Or they might say, “I’m hooootttt!” if they really need to make their discomfort known.
I have to admit that I tend to sound like that whiny kid in my head when I’m feeling the same sensation. I don’t like feeling hot, and when it happens, I tend to only be able to dwell on the discomfort of the moment, and I’m pretty sure that I’m not the only adult who is guilty of the same.
But what if we could all think like that 5-year-old and say, “I’m uncomfortable, but I’m also fantastic!” How amazing would that be?
An article on this line of thinking came out in Fast Company magazine this week, titled, “A psychologist explains why negativity dominates your daily thoughts, and what to do about it.” It proposes that there are ways that we can turn that frown upside down, but it goes beyond the positive affirmations that we often hear about.
The article references various studies that show that people who are pessimistic tend to die sooner, while people who have a more optimistic approach to things enjoy greater longevity, not to mention a higher quality of life.
As our family has gone through a pretty stressful and pain-laden year, one of my favorite things to say has become, “stop borrowing tomorrow’s problems” as we have struggled with potential future problems that may or may not come out of our current stress.
When you’re feeling down about the current conundrum, it is very easy to project a downward spiral of catastrophes, it is simply human nature. But, the article points out, it is also the result of the fact that we are constantly surrounded by negative messaging, so much so that it is hard to rise above it.
“According to Digital.com marketing and small business expert Dennis Consorte, it’s inevitable that we’re thinking negatively because, as a society, we’re surrounded by it. “The media sensationalizes stories to drive clicks and views,” he says with lament. “Negative people often project their negativity on the rest of us, too, both in person and over social media. When this happens, it’s best to focus on those things that are within your control to get the positive outcomes you want.””
I was so glad to see this in print! I have long believed that a lot of what we are reacting to in current events has to do with the strategy that comes out of news as commodity rather than information.
They are never going to hold your attention through the next commercial break by saying, “Monkeypox cases have started showing up in the US, but you probably don’t need to worry about it.”
Instead, you are way more likely to pay attention if they say, “Monkeypox cases are on the rise in the US, and here is what you need to know,” especially if it is accompanied by a picture of festering sores.
“I don’t want to catch that!” you might exclaim. And then we wait through the advertisements to make sure that we have all the information we need to avoid it.
What if we had some way to tone that messaging down in our minds? According to the article, we do.
When I think “I’m hot,” my brain usually follows with, “I need to lose weight, I need to drink more water, I need to exercise more to build my resilience, and I am pretty miserable about the way that this moment is reminding me of all of the things I am not doing well enough, and on top of all that, I’m hot.”
I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one, am I?
As we head into the heat-dominant time that is summer in the South, I am going to work on this. “I’m hot, in both ways!” will become my new inner phrase this summer, and who knows, maybe by the end of the season it will have come true.
That is especially likely if I lose weight, drink more water and exercise to increase my resilience, but it feels like that is just splitting hairs, don’t you think? I’m pretty positive it is.