I was troubled for several days about the smooth way that Judd’s death was announced. Then after I realized that it was suicide, I became more troubled and I realized that we can be surrounded by friends and family and still not be OK mentally.
There are so many different chambers in our emotional self that many times we do not delve in those areas. Many of us have had moments when the mind’s eye ventured off into an area of the brain, but because of the complexity of the situation we turned quickly, closed the door behind and decided to enter that area at another time.
In the past I have been troubled by the death of several friends who seemed to have had everything necessary for successful living. They seemed to have had everything for the enjoyment of life, from my mind’s view.
After moving away to St. Louis for a better job, Danny, a friend, just one day decided to find a railroad track. He stepped out in front of a freight train and ended it all. We all said that Danny gave no signs of depression. Danny was constantly trying to bring comfort to those around him. He might have shown us and we were looking the other way, or not seeing what he was showing us.
One last kind gesture I now remember, as I think back about Danny. I had lost my voice the day before a big stage production that I was directing, and he was determined to help me get my voice back. He purchased everything that he could think of to help.
Those of us left behind always wonder what could we have missed, or what plea we should have responded to, in order to avoid the loss of this precious loved one.
From the performing stage and her lived life, Naomi Judd told those around her that she needed help. This is not always the case. Several years ago, I shared the “Richard Cory” poem with readers of this column. Edwin Arlington Robinson wrote many poems but this one gets published more than any of the other ones:
Whenever Richard Cory went down town,
We people on the pavement looked at him:
He was a gentleman from sole to crown,
Clean favored, and imperially slim.
And he was always quietly arrayed,
And he was always human when he talked;
But still he fluttered pulses when he said,
“Good-morning,” and he glittered when he walked.
And he was rich — yes, richer than a king —
And admirably schooled in every grace:
In fine, we thought that he was everything
To make us wish that we were in his place.
So on we worked, and waited for the light,
And went without the meat, and cursed the bread;
And Richard Cory, one calm summer night,
Went home and put a bullet through his head.
How many people in your circle could this apply to?
Checking our circle and listening to each other are two important steps that we as family and friends must take. We have all looked around and seen many Richard Corys. We just assumed that because they were laughing and apparently enjoying life, they did not need anything. There are times like these when we realize that, no matter how much material things we have, there can always be voids in our lives to be filled by something other than stuff.
Naomi Judd was singing and giving her fans all of herself, but still she was needing something that was all her own. Nobody seemed to care and nobody seemed to understand. Nobody wondered enough to get her help.
She could not explain why she did not want to bathe or get dressed during the day. Her daughters, friends and other family members could not see how deep her pain ran into the veins of her soul, and she had not the ability of words to help them understand.
Some feelings and needs are so deeply embedded in our soul that our capacity to express them is very limited. We are wonderfully made by the Creator but complex in the internal and external designs. Assuming that our friends are doing well is not sufficient to bring them back on this side of the sun. There are some dark places that our minds can take us and many times we need help getting out.
Several days ago, a friend posted “I am done!!” By the time I responded to her she had been encouraged to remove it, or to not be DONE. Let us not be so done with each other, or our only life on Earth, that we give up on ourselves or each other too soon.
There are quite a few people who are buying tickets to places out in space, but this is the only life we will live on this side of the sun. Let us help each other enjoy the beauty that this life brings.