We are honoring a few people who lived over a century and had connections to Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring. We are starting with the oldest.
Ila Arminda (Stargel) Sewell Jones, was born on Aug. 21, 1903, the same year the Wright brothers flew the first powered airplane. Her name sign was “S” handshape tapping twice below the opposite shoulder.
Ila completed her education in the ninth grade level, and taught in a one-room schoolhouse. Later, she finished college.
According to the “Centennial Celebration: One Hundred Years of Education for the Deaf in Georgia, 1848-1948,” Ila was a teacher from 1938 to 1946. She later taught at Cedartown High School.
She died on Nov. 10, 2017, at the age of 114. Rome News-Tribune mentioned that “Jones was the oldest Georgian, the second oldest American in the U.S. and the 10th oldest in the world according to the Gerontology Research Group on the day she passed away.”
During the 114 years of her life, Ila witnessed Haley’s Comet in 1910. She and the first Scoutmaster at GSD, Bill McCanless, a Maryland School for the Deaf graduate, were hired in the same year at GSD. She saw Bill’s passing and later the Scout Hut was built in his honor. She lived through a total of 19 U.S. presidents, from Theodore Roosevelt to Donald Trump.
Ila is buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown.
John Lloyd Caple was born on Aug. 26, 1907, the same year the Scott Paper Company introduced paper towels, and died on Jan. 3, 2009, at the age 101, the oldest at that time of his passing. His name sign was a handshape “C” tapped twice on his chin.
During the 1930s John worked at GSD. He moved to become a superintendent of Arkansas School for the Deaf. He returned to GSD as a principal and later superintendent.
During the 101 years of his life, John saw the impact on the GSD and Deaf schools resulting from the Milan Conference of 1880 that banned sign language internationally. According to the Atlanta Constitution newspaper, John observed that Deaf students were as bright as anyone else, and “we are just as interested in developing [their] mind.”
In one newspaper, John noted the large number of GSD’s enrollment was “the maximum of 545” in 1969.
He saw the Cave Spring High School students play on the GSD football team. He once owned a plaque honoring the Prior Family of Cedartown.
His wife was 98 when she passed away a month before his death. Both are buried at the Cave Spring Cemetery in Cave Spring.
Myrtle (Stephens) Dillard, a GSD employee, was born on Feb. 17, 1919, the same year World War I officially ended, and died on Sept. 27, 2018, at the age of 99. She was the oldest known GSD alumni. Her sign name was the “W” handshape placed on the shoulder and moved diagonally toward the opposite waist.
Myrtle entered GSD at the age of 8 in 1927, the year when only 14% of teachers were Deaf themselves everywhere in the US. Later, she worked at GSD laundry for 25 years.
During the 99 years of her life, Myrtle noticed some GSD buildings being built and being demolished, and the Fannin Campus being closed by the state. She lived behind the Green Hotel in Cave Spring, which was built around — and later dismantled to reveal — the historic Vann Cherokee Cabin now listed as a National Trail of Tears site.
Myrtle is buried with her husband, Connor Dillard, also a GSD alumnus, at the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Emmalee (Jones) Highnote was born on Dec. 8, 1921, the same year the U.S. Figure Skating Association officially formed, and turned 101 last month. She was a teacher and a supervisor at GSD. Her sign name is a double tap of the “E” handshape at the base of neck.
Emmalee was invited by Principal Caple to teach at GSD at the age 19. Her mother, Jessie Lee (Forbes) Jones, was also a teacher at GSD.
During the 101 years of her life, Emmalee saw a historical marker erected in 1956 honoring John Flournoy, a GSD founder. She even came to the 2015 GSD graduation ceremony where I was a guest speaker.
Kudos to those remarkable people, who lived long enough to witness such fascinating events both local and national — and made their mark in history for the generations to come!