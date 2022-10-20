Baseball season is winding down, as the playoffs are well underway with the road to the World Series now becoming clearer. Unfortunately, our Atlanta Braves won’t make it to the World Series this year. They gave their fans a good season anyway.
It’s difficult to win the World Series two years in a row. It last happened from 1998-2000, when the New York Yankees won it three years in a row.
As a longtime Braves fan, the greatest moment in baseball history for me was during Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship. It was the bottom of the ninth inning and the Pirates were leading 2-1. The Pirates and Braves were tied in the series.
It was the Braves’ last chance to win and head to the World Series. Sid Bream was standing on second and the slowest runner on the team had a chance to score with the winning run. A pinch hitter, Franco Cabrera, hit the ball to the infield and David Justice easily scored. I remember standing in the middle of the living room yelling at Bream to run. He was such a big guy with bad knees. Here he came lumbering around the bases.
He had to have heard the folks in the stands going nuts! Heck, I was going nuts at home. “Run. Bream, run!” I screamed. He ran, but more like a gallop. He made it home. The throw to home base was not accurate and Bream made it.
I have never forgotten that moment. It was glorious!! Of course, the Pirate fans were irate. They just knew Bream was out, but he was safe. Seeing the umpire say that was an amazing sight for Braves fans everywhere.
Our two oldest sons loved to play baseball. They started with T-ball. As young kids, our boys were little guys. Coaches were reluctant to play them, thinking they couldn’t hit or catch the ball. They proved them wrong.
Heath caught just about every ball sent his way. He could smack the ball too. I remember when he caught a high pop-up that most kids that age couldn’t catch. He did catch it, and with that catch the other team lost. The kid who hit the pop-up cried. That’s OK. Nobody thought Heath could catch it.
Our other son, Hayden, would frustrate one of his coaches. When he was a younger player, if he hit the ball or was on base and someone up to bat hit it, he’d put his head down and take off as his coach was holding his hands up and yelling for him to wait. More times than not, he made it home, or at least to the next base. That kid could run fast. He was a good fielder too, just about always catching the ball.
Dale Murphy was an outfielder for the Braves from 1976-1990. Our boys thought he was a hero, especially our middle son, Hayden. He had a big poster on his wall of him. The managing editor of the paper I worked for at the time gave him a framed picture of Murphy. He still has that picture and the poster.
It’s still my belief that Murphy should have been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but he hasn’t been. I don’t understand it. He was a great player and a wonderful asset to the Braves.
One of my all-time favorites of the Braves was Chipper Jones. He reminded me of every young baseball player I’d ever known. He was cocky with a killer grin and was good, really good. He played for the Braves from 1993 to 2012 and is considered one of the greatest third baseman of all time.
Those Braves teams of the ’90s and early 2000s had some of the best pitching of all time with Greg Maddux, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine. They rarely lost games when they pitched and made everything look so easy. I loved to watch Glavine pitch. In fact, they were all great.
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves broke Babe Ruth’s MLB record for most home runs. It was his 715th home run of his career. He kept that record for over 30 years.
Hank Aaron died in 2021 and, later that year, the Braves won the World Series for the first time in 26 years. They won for the best Brave of all time and one of the top five players in MLB history — Hammerin’ Hank Aaron.
“Holy Cow!!” Harry Caray would say.