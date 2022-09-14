Last weekend, Georgia School for the Deaf alumni gathered to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the school opening in Cave Spring and the 50th anniversary of the founding of the GSD Alumni Association. Here are a few highlights from our weekend:
♦ The 123-year-old guestbook has been brought out for signatures only a few times. There are names from the 50th anniversary in July 1899 and the 100th anniversary in May/June 1948. The guestbook appeared at a few smaller events, too. During the 150th and 160th anniversaries, the book was forgotten. I hope each one of the approximately 175 guests signed the book during the weekend. I was honored to sign it.
The sight of the book, opening it, and reading the first few pages was exhilarating! On the first page, a signature belongs to Jehu A. Hogue. In my research, the names Jehu A., John A., and John W. come up. It took some sleuthing to figure out that Jehu A. and John W. were Deaf brothers. After seeing the signature, I understood where the misunderstanding lies. Jehu’s signature looks like “John.”
Angeline (Prior) Payne’s signature also appears on the first page. She was one of the Deaf Prior siblings of the Cedar Valley Academy and the oldest surviving alumnus attending the 50th Anniversary celebrations.
♦ Unique GSD and regional hand signs have been around since before GSD opened. During the weekend, we compared regional and common signs from other areas. It is a fun way to share precious knowledge, especially with continuous persecution by different forces.
There is no mistake a person has a GSD connection if they use the sign, “U” handshape in neutral space moving down in a wavy movement, for the color gray.
There is slang in American Sign Language. We have a fun, secret sign, “K” handshape making a tapping motion on the cheek with the mouth looking like it is saying the letter, “F.” You probably remember times when a teacher left the classroom briefly and while the cat was away, the mice played! We had a lookout kid who would give the secret sign for the kids to quickly return to their seats and look like angels hard at work. The sign was probably created in secret and passed through students.
♦ GSD is considered the third oldest school in Georgia. The recently renamed Ed Steele Museum contains memorabilia, pictures, documents, artifacts, and more spanning GSD’s history.
The museum’s inventory heavily relies on donations. Lois Smiley donated her class ring. Carl Stephenson donated a jersey with the number 41, which by coincidence his late brother, William (known as Bill), and he both wore while playing basketball at GSD. Carl also donated a newspaper article about Bill with a picture of him wearing the basketball jersey, and another picture of Bill wearing the jersey doing a layup. I donated a picture of me wearing my GSD graduation cap and gown, the cap and gown themselves, and a laminated copy of my salutation address.
♦ The trolley tour started at GSD’s Tumlin Dining Room. We drove across the 400-acre GSD campus. Geese milled about near the pond.
Off campus, we saw early GSD alumni Connor and Myrtle (Stephens) Dillard’s residence. The Steele Museum is in a building named for Connor. We saw the home of Emmalee Highnote, a long-time GSD employee who is now 100 years old. Next was the former Hearn Manual Labor School, currently Hearn Academy. Josephus Edwards and Almira (Peugh) Carruthers, the first two Deaf teachers, taught the Deaf Prior and Deaf Hogue siblings and other early GSD students in the one-room log cabin behind the Academy. We passed Fannin Hall, now Cave Spring City Hall, where a historical marker mentions John J. Flournoy, GSD founder. Griffin Auditorium stood on the site of the old boys’ dorm nearby, both now gone. The dorm had three floors with a basketball court on the top floor! We passed Sanders Hall, one of the girls’ dorms, currently an apartment building.
We exchanged stories about buildings now gone, including Freeman Hall, named for a Deaf man; the recently demolished girls’ dorm that I advocated to save; and the print shop destroyed by a mudslide. We saw the abandoned Primary Building before visiting the Daniel M. Van Cott Football Field, named for an athletic director and coach. One person remembered discovering that the torn-down ABC boys dorm, where the Cave Spring Center currently stands, bordered the Cave Spring Cemetery, They seemed farther apart. We passed the demolished print shop where the GSD newsletter, The School Helper, debuted on April 4, 1899, just before the 50th anniversary. An institution in Cave Spring, the shop provided real-world training for students.
We then passed by the gazebo built in 1985 by GSD students and returned to campus. There was much more to see, alas another time.
How many school celebrations include a historical guestbook, sharing and comparing local signs, visiting a school museum, and taking a trolley tour through the yesteryear of the alma mater?