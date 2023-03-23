Research has revealed that 30% of teenagers drop out of school because they do not see the importance of going to school. They do not understand how an education will help them in the future.
Several years ago, with those facts in mind, Pepperell High School then-principals Phil Ray and Sarah Whitley attended a conference, “High School That Works.” Attendees were introduced to a curriculum comprised of, among other things, communication skills, networking skills, time management, personal financial literacy, and people skills.
Mr. Ray and Ms. Whitley brought the idea for the course back from the conference and presented it to the county office. They asked if High School 101 could be offered at Pepperell. The county office saw the relevance of a course like that and put the course in each county high school. High School 101 was launched.
Mock job interviews
Recently, I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Alana Ellenburg at Pepperell High School. She teaches High School 101 and I was one of several volunteers who conducted mock job interviews of her students. Students were applying for cook, server or hostess at Dragon Country. Think of Dragon Country as a Cracker Barrel. For many students, this was their first experience being interviewed. In preparation for the mock job interviews, students learned how to complete a job application, how to write a resume and how to dress for an interview.
At the mock job interviews, Ms. Ellenburg introduced each student to me. The student shook hands with me and presented me with a completed job application, and their resume. To break the ice and get the student talking, I asked, “Tell me a little about yourself.” As the interview continued, I asked each student questions such as, “Why are you interested in working at Dragon Country?” and “Why should we hire you?” Students were able to clearly answer my questions and to communicate their career plans and why they wanted to work in their chosen capacity of cook, server or hostess.
A graduate comes full circle
Typically, ninth grade students do not realize how this course will benefit them. Through the years, many of Ms. Ellenburg’s students have visited her, as juniors and seniors, and informed her they got a job or nailed a college entrance interview because they knew how to interview. Students like Daylee McGraw.
A 2017 graduate of PHS, Daylee participated in mock job interviews in 2014 when she was a ninth grader. Her story is a prime example of the value of High School 101. Daylee works as a corporate financial analyst for Georgia Power Co. She began as an intern right after college. Two months later she was working there full time. She is working on a Master of Professional Accounting degree at the University of West Georgia. Currently balancing her full time job and attending school in the evenings, Daylee utilizes the time management skills she learned in Ms. Ellenburg’s High School 101 class. It was delightful speaking with her.
She said, “Even in college, I never had a class quite like hers. No other teacher taught me how to fill out a job application, how to write a check or gave me the opportunity to practice and experience a job interview. This class goes above and beyond typical high school classes. Ms. Ellenburg teaches students practical life skills that will stick with them and grow throughout their future careers.”
It was wonderful to speak with this young lady who took High School 101, has successfully applied what she learned and returned to volunteer. Indeed. This young lady returned to her alma mater and helped conduct this year’s mock job interviews.
Well-rounded students
Soft skills are personal attributes that enable someone to interact effectively and harmoniously with other people. Communication skills, networking skills, time management, personal financial literacy and people skills are some of the critical soft skills students learned in High School 101. Ms. Ellenburg states, “We are producing more well-rounded students ready to be productive citizens in our own community because of their understanding of the soft skills they learn throughout High School 101.”
Well-prepared for the mock job interviews, students were articulate, polite and enthused about the interview process. Without hesitation, I must say my faith in today’s youth is completely restored. Thank you Ms. Ellenburg for all you are doing for your students. It was fun meeting them.