Just when you thought we were done with elections for the season we have a runoff election. Yep, if you haven’t already voted, your presence is requested at the polls this Tuesday, Dec. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. We will be choosing our U.S. senator.
I promise, the ads, phone calls, texts and emails really will end after Tuesday. I realize this is the third — or fourth, depending on your party — time you will be going to the polls this year. That’s a lot to ask of people. That being said, we need you to show up one more time.
There is just one race on the ballot — two candidates. You have been hearing and reading about these two men for months, or more. There is plenty of information about them out there. More than likely, you have already made up your mind about who you are voting for. Get out and make your voice heard.
The debate about whether runoffs are a good idea is one we can have another time. They are the law, and we are used to them. The frequency with which we have had them lately is an indicator of how evenly divided our state is politically. We can argue about whether Georgia is a red state, a purple state, or a blue state but it is clear by the close results in statewide races that Georgia is not overwhelmingly any particular color. The size of the Republican majorities in the General Assembly is more a result of how district lines are drawn than it is a product of party strength.
This election season has been pretty smooth in Floyd County. This wasn’t a given, considering the changes that have taken place since the 2020 election cycle. There was a restructuring of the board of elections and a protracted search for a new elections supervisor. Despite these things, the Nov. 8 election ran as smoothly as any election can. The inevitable glitches that arose were dealt with professionally, fairly, and transparently. As of the time this is being written, the same can be said of the runoff election.
I would like to give a shout out to the unsung heroes of our elections — the poll workers. These amazing people work long shifts for very nominal compensation to ensure that our elections are free and fair. They have been much maligned in recent years, but they have proudly done the work that ensures our democracy. They deserve our profound thanks for what they do. You might even want to consider being a poll worker for future elections.
If you have already voted, thank you. If you are planning to vote via absentee ballot, remember that your ballot must be RECEIVED by 7 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. If you plan to vote on election day, be prepared for a modest line. Don’t leave. Wait it out. It will move at a steady pace. Bring a friend or two with you. This is OUR democracy!