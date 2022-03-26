Spring has sprung for me with a tremendous social calendar over the last week or so, and I see a lot more events on the horizon.
It feels good after a long hiatus brought on by family trauma and covid restrictions and winter hibernation. It is time to get back out into the world and this beautiful weather is making it even more impossible to stay in.
Another thing that is helping to get me out on the town is the tremendous slate of activities that have been popping up all over. I have forever hated hearing people say there is nothing to do in this town, but if you are still saying it now, you are clearly living under a rock somewhere deep in the forest.
The entertainment scene is exploding as people feel more and more comfortable with coming out, and I am constantly discovering music and plays and comedy and more for which I wish to be present.
In the past week alone we have enjoyed music by Shane Rehberg at 400 Block and saw him join Shane West for the grand re-opening at The Canoe House. We are always glad to see Scott Thompson and we caught up with him on St. Paddy’s Day at River Remedy Brewing.
We watched as Tim Reynolds mesmerized the crowd on a beautiful spring evening at the new Cosmic Dog Outpost (formerly River Dog Outpost, new owners, same fantastic vibe) on Friday evening.
On Saturday we celebrated St. Patrick’s Day all over again, twice — with a cool Celtic Rock band out of Atlanta called The Muckers at River Remedy Brewing, and local seasonal favorites the Shameless Natives at Cosmic Dog that evening.
There are too many favorites to name them all, but I know that in the coming weeks you will have the opportunity to see D. Bell and the Beauticians, The Barbaric Yawps, Muletide, Dustbowl Dancers, Craig Conway, Hailey Fletcher, Hunter Blaylock, Hai-Tide and Bedside Pond, David Bell, Etowah Jacks, Stardust Sonata, There Be Monsters, Suitor and Drop Dead Nasty, just to name a few.
That isn’t even accounting for the fun Dessert Challenge fundraiser for Brighter Birthdays, painting classes, art exhibits, trivia, karaoke and so much more. I know I am leaving important things out, but isn’t that a wonderful problem to have? So many events and opportunities going on that you can’t even list them all?
Oh yeah, and food trucks and restaurants galore! We still need a good Indian restaurant, but there isn’t much that you can’t find these days in Rome, Ga.
Like momma used to say, if you are bored you aren’t trying hard enough, so stop your bellyaching.
With all of these folks sharing their talents with us, I thought this would be a good time to put out a few helpful tips for how we let them know how much we appreciate their efforts. Some of us have gotten a little rusty on basic entertainment etiquette, so let’s talk.
My boyfriend, Steve Carruth, is one of the most generous tippers I have ever known, and it sure does make me proud to be out and about with him. Having worked in the industry in the past, I have always tipped as well as I could, but Steve takes it to new levels as he acknowledges the hard work of those who serve us.
All of these talented musicians that are showing up on the scene are often working for little or no payment from the venue, and those tip jars aren’t just there to look pretty. Yes, they love performing, but they also have bills to pay and mouths to feed and they aren’t just doing this side gig for their spiritual enjoyment.
If you are headed out on the town, make sure you have cash in hand to show those folks who are working so hard to entertain you that you are enjoying it, and that you appreciate the hard work that they put into being good enough for public consumption.
If you forgot to bring cash, ask them if they have Venmo or PayPal; they will appreciate electronic love just as much. But, please, for the love of all that is right in the world, do not just sit and clap and tap your toe and dance without supporting the effort.
And the same goes for the trivia and karaoke guys and gals out there. They put a lot of time into planning trivia questions or paying for karaoke equipment and rights to music services, not to mention the energy involved in keeping you happy and engaged throughout the evening. How about showing them some recognition of the service they are providing?
I have been a karaoke hound for a while, mostly frequenting Thunder Pinard’s show at Giggity’s, and I have often watched his tip basket sit empty all evening, even when his roster of singers is 10-20 deep.
I know that we all think we are the big entertainment for the evening once we get a microphone in our hands, but it is only because of Thunder’s efforts that we are able to shine like a star at all.
I often say that you should always clap at the end of a karaoke song, either because it was really good, or because you’re glad it is over. The real star is the guy who is keeping us all on track and queuing up the songs that will make us famous.
Food trucks, delivery drivers, servers and bartenders all deserve your appreciation. If you are frustrated by rising prices and supply chain problems, the last people you should take that out on are the people who are slogging through the battlefield and trying to meet your every whim in spite of the struggles.
Spring is the perfect time to turn over a new leaf, so take this opportunity to become a generous tipper as you head out into the very entertaining world around us.