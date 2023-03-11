The United States lost a civil rights icon last week. Many of you may not be familiar with Judy Heumann. She has been called “the mother of the disability rights movement.”
Her strength and courage were a key factor in ensuring that people with disabilities have equal access to facilities and services. Her efforts went a long way in ensuring that people with disabilities would no longer be treated as second class citizens.
Judy contracted polio as a baby. Though treated, she found herself needing to use a wheelchair. When she was 5 years old her parents tried to register her for kindergarten but were denied because, according to the principal, she was “a fire hazard.”
This wasn’t in a small town. It was in New York City. I can relate. When my parents tried to register me for kindergarten in New York, 15 years later, they received resistance because I was legally blind. My parents ultimately prevailed and I did attend kindergarten.
The battle over kindergarten was not Judy Heumann’s last battle with the New York City Board of Education. In 1970, she successfully sued them over being denied a teaching position despite meeting all of the qualifications, simply because she used a wheelchair.
She later took on the federal government, pushing for implementation of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. She was critical to the passage and enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. She continued the fight for civil rights for people with disabilities until her passing last week.
President Biden had this to say about her: “Judy Heumann was a trailblazer — a rolling warrior — for disability rights in America.” Vice President Harris added, “Judy Heumann fought tirelessly for the dignity and self-determination of all people. A lifelong disability rights activist, she paved the way for so many — and the world is a better place because of her.”
How people with disabilities are treated by government and society has greatly improved over the past 50 years in no small part due to the work of Judy Heumann and many others. I have certainly seen this firsthand. That is not to say that there isn’t more to be done. Judy has inspired many who have come after her to continue the fight.
March is Women’s History Month, and many amazing women will be recognized by many different organizations. There are certainly many women who are worthy of this recognition. There are too many more who will go unrecognized. It is my sincere hope Judy Heumann gets the recognition she so rightly deserves.
Judy Heumann has left an indelible mark on American law and American society. Her impact cannot be overstated. Her legacy will endure and inspire others to continue the fight for disability rights in much the same way that Rosa Parks and others inspired subsequent generations to continue the fight for civil rights. I know I will continue to press forward.
Rest in peace, Judy Heumann