I had a good friend on the Rome Police Department who went to the Fraternal Order of Police meetings and conventions with me. We went from New Mexico to Florida and in between. Wayne was always ready to go. He and I had a lot of fun together back in those days.
This story took place in Ft Lauderdale.
The national lodge was sponsoring a three day meeting and we were invited to attend. I had an old Cadillac at that time and we decided to go in it.
We met and Wayne put his suitcase in the trunk and we headed out. I talked Wayne into driving, for going though Atlanta was a chore that I always hated.
We were moving on but it started to get hot in the car. The air conditioner had stopped working. We saw an exit and went off to find a service station. We found one that was open and Wayne pulled in.
Wayne raised the hood and reached down inside and brought out a belt. There, he said, is our problem. The belt that pulls the compressor had broken. We went into the service station with the belt. He said I have a belt but no one to put it on. Wayne was a good mechanic so he said we would buy a belt if he would loan us the tools to put it on.
“Done,” he said, taking the belt and matching it up with a new one. It didn’t take Wayne long and we went back on the road again.
The rest of the trip went smoothly and that evening we pulled in to a hotel in Ft Lauderdale.
Tired and hungry after checking in, we went in search of food. We went outside to find that we were just a few feet from the water. All types of goodie places lined the street. We settled for a place that sold sub sandwiches.
If you’re tired and hungry, don’t ever order a meatball sub. The first few bites were good, then the juice began to run and the bread got soggy.
The girl at the counter had put it on a plate with a fork. I remember asking Wayne did he ever eat a sandwich with a fork. He laughed and shook his head. I have always loved meatballs, but I ate them on spaghetti. I took the fork and ate my sub. It was good to a hungry man.
After we ate we went down to the beach. As far as you could see, a line of bikinis covered the sand.
We sat down on a wall and took in the scenery. No matter how tired you are, sometimes beautiful scenery will relax and rest you. We sat on the wall taking it all in. But after a while you get tired of beautiful scenery, so we went up to our room.
A good shower and a nap made everything right again.
Wayne woke me, saying. “Come on, get up, we are going out to supper with the rest of the fellows. They will be waiting for us in a few minutes.” I got ready and we went down in to the hotel lobby. When we were all there, we piled in cars and headed for a steakhouse.
Everyone said it was a steakhouse, but I still have my doubts.
They pulled out and placed the table so we could see what looked like a stage. Some in the crowd said they have live entertainment here after 8 p.m. It didn’t matter with me, for I was hungry again and the food was what I was looking for.
They was doing something on the stage. It looked like a canvas stretched out like a kids’ play pool. One of the girls was knelt down, pulling at the canvas, when another girl walked over and poured a bucket of water on her...
