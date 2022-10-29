As we sat eating at One Table, I was thinking how easy it is to come together when we accept the fact that there is only one humanity, and we are all a part of it.
Our One Community United sponsors the event once a year, but we can speed up the work by having such an event on a one-on-one basis. We can reach out to someone we would like to get to know better.
It is going to take work and effort on all of our parts to bring about the kind of peaceful understanding required of Recently, we were traveling down Lyons Bridge Road and saw a couple in their garden. We commented about wanting to get to know them but kept going. As we topped Padlock Mountain, Hardy asked if should we have stopped then, or if should we stop after we go into Cave Spring.
My answer was, “Let us turn around now and go back.” I was remembering what I had said about how expanding the “let’s talk table” is not going to always be convenient. I said neighbors should take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself, so I took a dose of my own medicine and we did just that. We turned around.
As we neared the couple, my husband pulled over and, as country folks sometimes do, I yelled out the window to ask if we could pull into the driveway. They both stopped working and waved us over. It was at that point we realized we had made the right neighborly choice this day and time. They both had the biggest look of welcoming excitement on their faces, and we concluded that we had definitely made the right decision.
We introduced ourselves as neighbors who had always wanted to get to know them. We explained that Hardy was a native of Cave Spring who was born 2 miles from where stood and Willie Mae was a native of Allendale County, South Carolina, who had migrated to Georgia years earlier.
We had great exchanges about where we were from and some good and bad experiences we have had since moving to the Cave Spring community. It seemed that each of us had something to say all at the same time. I apologized for stopping their work. Dennis and Jonathan agreed they could work and talk at the same time. After about five minutes with them, I began to doubt that.
We explained that we were headed into Cave Spring to pick up some items but that could wait. Here we were, standing in the middle of this extra-large flower garden in which 75% of the flowers had reached the end of the flowering season, but to us it was still beautiful.
They told us they were clearing and mulching for the next season as they collected bags of seeds for the next year. Dennis was doing one thing and Jonathan another — which accounts for the fact that, after many “No, let me tell its,” we had coupled off.
Dennis and I were sharing and laughing about some of our country exchanges. Some of our encounters with neighbors were not always pleasant. I noticed that Dennis was also laughing and crying about some of the same things that were not pleasant for both of us. We did have that much in common. He promised to save some of the flower seeds for us and to let me know the proper time to put them in the ground for the next year.
Hardy and Jonathan were buzzing like buzzsaws on the other side of the garden. I realized that we had completely stopped their work. This was unfair to them. Just because Hardy and I did not want to work in our rocky garden was not a reason to stop others. The day was just right for fall gardening. The sun was mild; a light breeze was moving across our faces. Dennis’ hat flew off several times during our conversation. I called Hardy to suggest that we begin our departure. He yelled back in agreement.
We shared with them that our entire area is just a rock quarry and seems to be growing rocks daily. “No,” they both said. “You have not seen rocks until you see what we have gathered from our space here.” We said, “One day come take a look and then we will debate who has the most rocks to deal with.”
Jonathan and Hardy complained about cutting their visit short just when they were about to take a ride over the property. We told them that we would be stopping again, by invitation only. Dennis said “Not only do we want you to come back soon, but I want to cook us a fellowshipping feast. I am a really good cook if I must say so myself.”
We returned to our car and waved goodbye, feeling accomplished. We both went away knowing that people were placed here for each other. One more table has been set and now let’s talk. We realized that people are thirsting for soft conversation. People are in need of soft places to rest their weary hearts and heavy spirits.
Have you set your table?