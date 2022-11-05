Halloween has passed us by. October came and went quickly. Here we are nearly one week into November with flame-colored trees shedding leaves all around — a kaleidoscope of autumn’s best and brightest. Christmas is just around the corner (but first, Thanksgiving).
For years, our street didn’t have trick-or-treaters. I remember one year spending loads of money on the “good” candy (ALL chocolate) and not one witch or goblin showing up. Now, more and more young families have moved into our neighborhood as others who have been here for decades have either, sadly, passed on, or moved in with their children.
Over the past few years, we have had the Halloween nights I dreamed of seeing as a kid. I grew up on a block with fewer than 20 houses and only a couple of children (including me and my sister). Our mini neighborhood was surrounded by businesses and schools. It’s not fun to be the only one trick-or-treating on your street. The whole point in wearing cool costumes is to be seen by other kids. And on Halloween we wanted to see other kids’ costumes. We usually attended our church events or trick-or-treated at the mall because our street was such a disappointment.
So, over the past few years, I’ve been elated as hundreds (and I mean hundreds) of treaters have come by our house. Of course, most come from other neighborhoods as well, but I’m down. I buy what I buy and when I’m out I’m out.
There was a literal parade this year. The streets around my house were lined with cars, bumper to bumper. Several trucks had hordes of kids and parents riding hayride-style, trick-or-treating from the back. Eventually, I started passing candy through windows to the carloads of kids coming by.
Then there were also the families and friends who trick-or-treated on foot.
Everyone was having such a good time.
I made bags with candy, Halloween pencils, and stickers. Using bags is a tradition I started during the onset of the pandemic. I had heard somewhere that teachers were requesting pencils. Also, making the little bags satisfies the former preschool teacher in me. Halloween was my favorite time of year with my preschool and kindergarten students. Those were the most fun lesson plans, activities and goody bags. I loved seeing our students dress up.
I think my favorite costume this year was an inflatable T-Rex suit. I saw a few of those. One dad came by decked out in an authentic Ghostbusters uniform and I made him take my candy. Major props to that dad.
We had a few teenagers as well. I always offer the teens candy and compliment their costumes.
I’m happy to see them. I’m glad they still participate. I hope they hang on to childhood for as long as they can, even if it’s only to score some candy.
It was a night of good, old-fashioned family fun. I’m so glad that some of the things that we enjoyed as kids are still around today. Community is key, and it was such a pleasure to experience the joy of neighbors from all over on our street this year. Until next time.