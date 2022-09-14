Enjoy this Classic Adcock column.
A few years before I retired from the police department, I remember an incident that happened. It was on a Sunday early in the morning. A call went out to the car working the South Rome area. The dispatcher said that a small boy was on Hardy Avenue carrying a shotgun.
Being close, I told the car that I would back him up. I turned down Myrtle from South Broad. I reached Hardy Avenue and turned up the street. There, coming down the street, was a small boy carrying a gun that was bigger than he was.
I stopped the car and got out. The boy kept on coming toward me, holding the gun with the barrel thrust out in front of him. He seemed not to see me. The way that he held the gun blocked me from his view. He got up beside me, and I reached out and lifted the gun from his hand.
He looked at me and started to run. I began to talk to him, and he came back to me. He couldn’t have been more than 5 years old.
As I talked, his fear of me began to vanish. I broke open the gun, and there was a shell in it. I removed the shell; it was a live one.
“Where did you get the gun?”
“I found it down by the lake.”
“Where do you live?”
He pointed to a house on the corner. “There.”
The other car had arrived, and I told him I was going down to the boy’s house and talk to his parents. The small boy got into the front seat with me.
I stopped in front of the house, and we went up onto the porch. A lady came to the door. She had a look of disbelief when she saw that her small boy was with us.
“Horace, what have you got into now?” she asked.
“He is not in any kind of trouble,” I said. I went on, explaining what had happened. Seeing she was satisfied, I asked if she would go with us and let the boy show us where he found the gun.
She came out and got into the car with Horace, and we started to Minge Lake, which was located on the end of Cotton Street.
Horace showed us where he had found the gun. It was down a bank in some bushes. I went down the bank, and there was a bunch of stuff hidden under the bushes. The other car pulled in, and we began to carry all kinds of items up and lay them in the trunk of the police car. It was easy to see that what we had was a gun collection.
There were all kinds of guns; most of them were old. When we had them loaded, I carried Horace and his mother back home.
We unloaded the guns and other stuff in the hallway and made a list of what we had. The head of the detectives was called, and he came in. We explained what had happened and gave him a report. With the guns locked in the evidence room, we went back out on patrol.
We went back to Minge Lake but didn’t find anything else. I did learn that Horace was 6 years old.
I could not then, nor can I see now, letting a 6 year old boy wander around by himself. The river was just a few feet from Minge Lake. If he had gotten into the river, no one would have known what happened to him.
One of the pictures that has stayed with me through the years is of a small boy carrying a gun bigger than he was up the street, and it was loaded.