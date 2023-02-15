Baby Shirley watched intently the flying hands and animated faces of her Deaf parents conversing with her Deaf aunts, uncles and cousins in American Sign Language at home.
At her young age, Shirley had just received the gift of ASL, Deaf culture and Deaf history. Her name sign is “W” tapping sideways on the chin.
Shirley’s parents extolled Georgia School for the Deaf because of the shared language, culture, history and lasting friendships. Here’s how John and Lillie thrived.
In 1912, John, 11, and his sister Alice, 7, went to GSD for the first time. John remembered being a cadet in a new military group in 1916 for the boys at GSD. As an exercise, they marched 10 miles to Cedartown and back to Cave Spring carrying heavy, non-lethal rifles. The rifles were too heavy to carry, so they convinced a wagon driver to take their weapons to GSD while they marched on to school.
John’s younger siblings Nellie, 10, (“P” on cheek) and Charlie, 9, (“C” on forehead) also entered GSD, in 1919 and 1921, respectively.
Lillie, 6, entered GSD in 1920. Her name sign was “Open M” fingertips bushing at the temple a couple of times. She was 12 years younger than John and did not meet him at school because he had left to find work. Instead, Lillie became friends with his sisters Alice and Nellie, whom John visited from time to time.
Lillie reminisced about one time when a GSD cafeteria worker told her and her friends where he hid some rolls in the kitchen. The girls sneaked out of their dorm at night to stuff the rolls inside their loose pants to eat in their rooms. By 1928, Lillie and her classmates were sharing their boyfriends’ name signs. An old photo shows Lillie making a small movement with John’s name sign, a “K” with middle finger on chin. Her younger brother James (“S” on the right temple) entered GSD in 1934.
Samuel Freeman, a Deaf minister, married John and Lillie on April 7, 1934. One Quitman newspaper mentioned that “Santa brought” Shirley to the Parkers on Dec. 28, 1935.
Time passed. Shirley met Jim Whitworth (“W” tapping on cheek) at college. One class required self-introductions. Shirley shared about receiving the gift from her Deaf family. This sparked Jim’s interest. They had their first date on Nov. 9, 1953.
Afterwards, Jim worked at a deaf camp in North Carolina and met Lillian Beard, an interpreter. She taught him ASL. Later, he asked Shirley’s father for her hand in marriage.
Jim graduated from college in 1955 and joined the Army. He and Shirley married on Feb. 16, 1957. He served with the Army in Asmara, Eritrea, Africa for 15 months. He also volunteered to teach at the Deaf School in Keren, Eritrea, in his spare time.
With her husband away, Shirley became a teacher at GSD. Shirley and Jim were teaching Deaf students but on different continents.
Jim returned home to Cave Spring and joined Shirley in teaching at GSD. They had a daughter nicknamed Keri (“K” zigzagging downward in front) and a son, Erik (“E” zigzagging downward in front). Jim assisted Deaf Coach Daniel Van Cott with the football team. He served in a few high level positions and retired in April 1988.
Shirley and Jim shared the gift with Keri and Erik. Both later worked at GSD. Once, Erik found and donated an old cadet button, similar to one his grandfather wore at GSD, to the Steele Museum. His Deaf wife, Sonia, assisted him with GSD students. Keri’s husband, Lee Shiver, was a GSD superintendent.
In 1989, Shirley and Jim brought her parents to Cave Spring to care for them. John and Lillie passed away and are buried in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Their headstone reads, “Parker-Whitworth” and has the ASL sign for “Jesus” engraved on it. The hands depicted are Jim’s, copied from a photograph by Alton Holman, a 1948 GSD graduate.
The Whitworth Gym, built in 2009 next to the Old Rock Barn at GSD, was dedicated to the Whitworths.
Last August, Jim joined the Parkers at the Cave Spring Cemetery. Shirley continues to pass the gift on to the next generation of family members.
Parker, Sharpton and Whitworth families have contributed to GSD, as students and employees, from John’s entrance in 1912 to Erik’s retirement in 2019 — over a century altogether! Shirley said her family was the reason she chose to live in Cave Spring, and declared “I’ve never regretted it!”