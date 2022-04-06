Imagine being a teenager or young adult, aging out of the foster care system without a high school diploma, job or parents to help you. You have no money to attend college or technical school, let alone find a place to live.
More than 90% of children who age out of foster care are in just this position. Thankfully, the Georgia Legislature has recognized there are thousands of foster kids like this — and due to their circumstances, they often fall into a life of poverty, crime and addiction.
The General Assembly has given final passage to a new tax credit program that will allow individual Georgia taxpayers and corporations to donate up to $20 million annually to aid these kids with their post-secondary education.
Specifically, the monies will be used for “wraparound” costs that so often derail kids from their educational pursuits — costs such as housing, food, transportation, counseling, mentorship and other items related to school.
This is model legislation that will help stop the cycle of foster care by giving these kids an opportunity to attend college or technical school and make a life for themselves.
Tax credit funds will have tremendous impact on young adults who have aged out of the system — like 24-year-old Daniel Hibbard of Bartow County. He has lived in several foster care homes and even a group home. He has never really had stable, loving parents in his life to guide him.
He lives on food stamps and shares an apartment with a friend, his brother and his girlfriend and their 2-year-old son. He has held a series of jobs including working at Pizza Hut, a factory and other temporary work.
Daniel has not been able to pursue his dream of video production and enroll at Chattahoochee Technical College because he had no money to attend college or technical school.
The tax credit program will not only be able to fund housing for Daniel to attend a school like Chattahoochee Tech but also provide counseling, transportation, food and other items, including a mentor.
Having a mentor in your corner can make all the difference in the world for a foster kid who is no longer in the system. Here are the frightening statistics about what happens to kids who leave foster care with no influential adults in their life:
♦ 70% of human trafficking victims report a history of having once been a foster child.
♦ 87% of young men will spend some time in jail.
♦ 71% of girls report being pregnant during the first year they age out of foster care.
♦ 97% of young men and women who age out of foster care find themselves in chronic poverty or worse.
♦ Less than 3% will earn a college degree by age 26.
Chronic poverty often means a life of living on the streets — homeless, or couch-surfing as a nomad moving from home-to-home of family or friends. Virtually every one of these young adults do not have a car. They will take any job to get by, and some are forced to trade sex for food.
More than 700 young men and women age out of Georgia’s foster care system each year. It’s not unusual for kids who out age of foster care to come from families where at least one of their parents had been in foster care or had legal issues or challenges with poverty or addiction.
“Being on your own is such a big change, but I think I would be very successful if I had gone to school,” Daniel said. “For struggling foster kids, we just need this chance. Everybody deserves an opportunity to show they can do it.”
Thanks to leadership by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, state Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, and the rest of the General Assembly, young men like Daniel won’t have to worry about homelessness and poverty. These kids will truly get a shot at a career and a stable home, just as any middle-class family with two loving parents who didn’t neglect or abandon them.
Georgia has set the standard for helping kids who age out of foster care.