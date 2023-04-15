I think if I could sum up this last year in a phrase, it would be “growing pains.”
It’s been one of those years that was jam-packed with one intense circumstance after another. Big life events. I know we all have them. I’m finishing up my MFA program as well. Which has been wonderful, but intense in its own way.
I look in the mirror. And I compare who I am to what this last year asked of me.
Cancer didn’t catapult me into some magical mystery tour of spiritual awareness and self-discovery. No, I AM NOT better off for having had it even though it didn’t kill me, but thanks for asking. And brace yourselves, I Am Not Thankful.
In fact, right now I’m pissed off. I want my lady parts back. Not nearly enough women talk about the loss, the grief, the struggle of having a hysterectomy before you had a chance to have children, or after. That will be another column.
No, just a bit past the one year “Big C-Word” anniversary (I was diagnosed with uterine cancer last March) I’m just a girl still questioning her ability to properly function. Who sometimes asks herself if she even cares enough to attempt functioning at all.
A girl who still messes up with friends and loved ones, but means well (at the very least I know that I have a pure heart — but that doesn’t mean I don’t do things that adversely affect others. On that note, even though others may have pure intentions/good hearts, that doesn’t mean they don’t do things that adversely affect me.)
It’s hard, balancing self-awareness with actual change. This past year, especially, I have learned that I can be self-aware and still completely unable to change the thing(s) I’m aware of. But, now, when I recognize one of my “areas” I don’t panic or hate myself or worry that I’m eternally dismantled (well, nearly as much as I used to).
Most of all — in this year of being “strapped in a chair” and made to stare down all of my perceived weaknesses, I have learned this: I am worthy in spite (and maybe even because) of them.
We all are.
It’s a delicate dance — learning how to let others in but not lean too hard on or be leaned too hard upon, realizing what boundaries mean (creating our own when we were never taught how), and honoring the space others need when you miss their presence.
It’s a trip-and-stumble-fumbling-through-life existence at times. It can be a slot machine of laughter and tears, with luck lacking.
But it’s absolutely glorious.
I wouldn’t trade it — this human experience of connecting and reaching and asking and daring and needing and searching and hiding and seeking and learning and learning and learning how to find our way back. How to find our way back to Love at the end of each misunderstanding, each mistake, each cop-out, each half-winged take-off, each response we gave when we should have waited and counted to 10 and remembered. Remembered the heart of the matter. Because that is all that REALLY matters.
Coming back to love in the end is the point of this big, sloppy journey anyway — because Love is where it started in the first place.