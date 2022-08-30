There’s some tension that’s been brewing in a particular area of our community and I need to tell y’all about it. It involves a local homeowner and the popular sport of pickleball.
Full disclosure: I’ve never played pickleball before. And in past columns I’ve said that it’s a cult, not unlike Scientology and CrossFit. I’ve also likened its addictiveness to that of meth. So here we go...
I have friends who play pickleball and for the past month or so I’ve heard them talking about a local homeowner who we’ll call Frank. They say that when they’re playing pickleball at a particular location, Frank — whose home and property are immediately adjacent to the courts — has been performing all sorts of crazy antics on his property easily seen and heard by the players.
They say Frank is annoyed by the noise of the pickleball games and so he, in turn, tries to annoy them right back.
For those who may not be familiar, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Just ask anyone who plays and they’ll tell you that. They’re required by law to say it.
The game is played with a wooden paddle and a whiffle ball. So it does make a loud sound every time the ball strikes the paddle. That sound is compounded when several games are taking place at the same time in the same area.
Well here’s what Frank does. He sets up a speaker and blares his music in the direction of the courts. He’s been known to play the Mr. Rogers song “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on repeat for three hours straight. He also will mow the grass or get on his stationary bike or even do yoga while his music is playing.
Now let me say that some of the pickleballers know Frank and some are friendly with him. I don’t believe there is any real hatred on either part. It’s just a very awkward relationship.
So I went to Frank’s house to talk to him about the issue. Sure enough, he happily showed me his setup in the backyard. His yoga mat was there and his stationary bike and even a big yard sign saying pickleball should be a certain distance away from a residence.
His grass was in NO danger of getting too high since he mows it religiously when players are on the courts.
He was very candid about what he calls his “protest.” He freely admits to all the pettiness he’s being accused of and cites research by acoustic engineers about how far away pickleball courts should be from residences and how the sound might be mitigated if someone were to invest in that technology.
Frank seems to have dug in and is standing on principle. His issue is not with the pickleballers themselves, but more with the owners of the property on which the courts sit.
He did tell me that recently he spoke with the property’s owner and it was a positive conversation. He came away from that conversation feeling like there may be some hope for a resolution.
So there’s a silver lining in all this.
But of course there’s a legal aspect to all this, which I don’t care to get into. I know that players may have called the police a time or two complaining about Frank’s music.
And that’s another little detail to the story — the pickleball courts are technically in the city while Frank’s property is technically in the county. So who do you call when you have a problem?
Many of the local pickleballers find Frank’s antics petty and entertaining. Others find it annoying and offensive.
For Frank’s part, I suppose he just wants his quiet backyard back and I don’t know how this little saga will end.
Will Frank’s pettiness and persistent “protesting” pay off? Or will it eventually come back to bite him in the butt?
Will the pickleballers just move on to less contentious playing grounds?
Will all parties come to some compromise they can all live with?
Only time will tell.
What is it with this town and racquet sports? First the tennis courts were the devil, now it’s the pickleballers that are getting under people’s skin. Don’t anybody build a badminton court. It might start a civil war.