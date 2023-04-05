This morning the ranch dogs Roshi and Punkin’ and I took a tour of the baronial estate we call Ranchero Musselwhite. I checked out the baby blossoms adorning our rose bushes and the new greenery in our outdoor herb garden.
At the end of the row in front of our house stood the first stand of daffodils. There were six or seven bright yellow butter cups standing fiercely in face of our decidedly non-spring weather here in New Mexico.
Frühlingsglaube. Faith in Spring, or Spring hope, is the translation. My relationship to this great German word comes from a German lied (song) by the composer Robert Schumann. The gentle song extolls the new blossoms of spring representing humankind’s eternal hope for newness and renewal. I loved teaching it during my time as a voice teacher at Berry College.
I took a photograph of the new blooms and put it, naturally, on my Facebook page. I made sure to tag singing friends in Germany and music professionals in New York City, Baton Rouge, and Albuquerque. Likes and “hearts” were quick in response.
Improbably, my photo landed less than a mile from my home here in Los Lunas, New Mexico. How is that?
Nearby is an enormous Facebook — now called Meta — data center. I was there recently, assisting my wife with the final touches of an art installation that will welcome visitors to the center. Students and faculty of the University of New Mexico-Valencia have created a beautiful homage to New Mexico painted on steel sheets sturdy enough to withstand the often harsh New Mexico winds.
The colorful panels depict coyotes, rattlesnakes, mesas, adobe dwellings, and other icons of this southwestern place they call The Land of Enchantment.
Just above this sentence you will encounter the word enormous. That does not come close to the immense construction that is a Meta data center. The buildings, each larger than an aircraft carrier, line up like ancient Egyptian tombs, one upon another. They are so tall they block the southwestern vistas and across the lane, more are being built.
Over a thousand workers scramble around the completed and near completed structures like worker ants. Security is military strong, with multiple checkpoints situated as one creeps on to what they call “the campus.”
I’ve been inside one of these giants, giants that are essentially Star Wars-like hard drives. They are almost silent in their work, and blinking lights announce their quiet mission. Meta technicians pad about, quietly taking measure of their digital charges.
One half expects R2-D2 or C-3PO to come ambling by with an “excuse me” delivered in a computerized British accent.
When we arrived at the art site, having been escorted by a most polite and professional construction manager, we were greeted by a phalanx of workers donning helmets, reflective vests, and communication devices. They line up like a military squadron.
“Would you like some coffee? I can bring a whole pot if you wish.”
“Can we help you? Move those panels?”
The Meta construction workers were at our call, but we were only there to see if any of the panels had been marred or scratched during their transport from the university to the data center. Luckily, only tiny touchups were required.
The handsome manager and I engaged in conversation and I learned that he served the military in the U.S. Navy, with considerable service in the Pacific. One could sense a confidence and pride in his demeanor, and he was clearly on point in terms of his work for Meta.
We finished our work and The Dean and I drove out through the checkpoints, each offering a friendly farewell. I looked back at the gargantuan complex.
“All those huge buildings for pictures of folks’ grandkids and puppies,” I said.
My wife nodded in agreement.
And now one photo of bright yellow daffodils occupies a tiny digital flowerpot somewhere in, well, there.
Frühlingsglaube.