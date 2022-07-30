If you have ever had the pleasure of encountering Lee Staven at one of Rome’s fine downtown establishments, you’ve probably had a hard time keeping up with his expansive conversation.
If you look up “expansive” in the dictionary it is defined as “1: covering a wide area in terms of space or scope; extensive or wide-ranging; and 2: (of a person or their manner) open, demonstrative, and communicative.”
All of these qualities come through in any interaction with Lee.
Fueled by nonalcoholic beer and a thirst for all that life has to offer, he can run mental circles around most of us, and come up with topics that we may never have dared to consider. It is not unusual for him to offer to loan you his favorite book on aliens, or the afterlife, based on whichever you seem to find the least intimidating.
He can be downright overwhelming, but most geniuses are to us more basic thinkers.
A couple of years ago, Lee told me that he had an extensive collection of his artwork for which he wanted to find a home. My first reaction was to be afraid. I could not imagine how intricate and epic his artwork must be, given my many chats with him in the few years that I have known him. But I was also curious. I wanted to see the stuff for myself and decide if I could help.
I knew that Lee had spent his career teaching art at Berry and Agnes Scott colleges. I knew that he was an accomplished trumpet player who is highly revered by local orchestral dignitaries. And I knew that he was the author of some pretty amazing award-winning poetry. I adore this person that I have come to know, but I was still a little nervous.
When Lee first strolled into the River Dog Outpost (now Cosmic Dog Outpost) with a large portfolio folder in hand, I was on the edge of my seat, and I was not disappointed. My boyfriend, Steve Carruth, and I immediately found pieces we wanted, and then Kipp and Chris Slicker walked in and were equally mesmerized.
In that encounter, a star was born in our minds, and we began to seek a way to share his work with the rest of Rome. That is where Cameron Cook of Kingfisher Gallery came into play, and the results are a beautiful exhibit of Lee’s work titled “Infinite Perspectives: A Lifetime of Art, Music and Poetry by Lee Staven” that will hang at the gallery August 6th through September 10th, and I can guarantee that you don’t want to miss it.
When you quiz Lee about his work, he doesn’t have some dramatic story of subject matter or inspiration. He does art in the same way that he lives life, with a stream of consciousness flow and a belief that he can figure out how to do anything he puts his mind to.
When Lee has a thought he follows it, and the results are usually pretty interesting.
When Lee was teaching at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, he discovered a printmaker in Chicago who had created a printing process that allowed for the layering of inks and the opportunity to work in larger formats.
Lee asked the college to pay for him to study with her and to fund a similar system on the campus that would revolutionize their printing processes. It also allowed for the use of less toxic inks that would be safer to use. The college agreed.
Much of the work that will be displayed in the show is the stunning prints that came out of that exploration. Lee’s work is both whimsical and complicated and, thanks to the use of air-compression rather than squeegee application of inks, includes beautiful marbling and textural use of color that I have never seen before.
The exhibit also includes a collection of larger paintings that incorporate unusual shapes and combinations of canvases to create truly unique pieces. There will also be a number of Lee’s poems on display for you to enjoy.
Lee first became a musician, dabbling with it from a very young age and by high school he was playing trumpet or piano in ensembles in his Midwestern hometown.
After earning a degree in art close to home, he took his young bride to Berkeley, California, where he completed a masters of art degree.
He applied for a teaching job at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, in hopes of avoiding anything close to the winters of his youth, and agreed to develop a fledgling art program. He oversaw the creation of the art studios and gallery in the Moon Building on the campus, which is home to the school’s art program to this day.
He went on to Agnes Scott in Atlanta and enjoyed a long and influential career there. We are so glad that he chose to come back to Rome for his retirement, and have enjoyed the continued fruits of his art, music and poetry pursuits in our community.
The exhibit will open on Aug. 6 with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering the chance to talk with Lee about his work and enjoy live music by Cameron’s husband, Russell Cook. We might even get the chance to see Lee demonstrate his talent on the trumpet, if we are lucky.
If you think it sounds like you might like to see Lee’s work, follow that line of thought. I promise that you will come away inspired by the possibilities that can come from pursuing simple inspirations.
Look for more details on the event on the Kingfisher Gallery Facebook page.