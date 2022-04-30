Recently, I was waiting on a flight and thought I recognized someone from years ago.
“Excuse me, I don’t mean to bother you, but did you once live in middle Ga?”
The young woman kindly said no and lowered her mask so I could see her face.
“Oh, well, you could be her sister,” I chuckled. “Have a great flight.”
Coincidentally, we were assigned as seatmates.
With no TV on the small plane I was restless. I looked over and asked my seatmate what she was studying.
“Italian. I hope to surprise a friend in Italy and be able to speak fluently. Italy is my favorite place in the world.”
That opened the door for a conversation about travel.
She was soft spoken, generously engaged, and very kind. She shared that she lived in Nashville and adored the atmosphere and movement of the city.
“There is SO much talent — in every lounge, on every corner.”
I asked her if she worked in the music industry.
“Yes. It’s a newer venture for me, but I just put an album out last year.”
“Wow. Would I have heard you anywhere?”
“Well, one of my singles was on the radio and made the Billboard charts.”
“Congratulations! What’s the name of your song?”
She named a song I recognized, and when she told me her name I realized she was also an actress whose work I knew well (somehow I had not recognized her at all when she lowered her mask earlier).
And I gasped — not because I have followed her career since high school, but because just a few months ago I read how she tragically lost two precious family members.
Without thinking the first thing I said was, “Oh my gosh, you’ve just lost your family. You have been on my mind since I heard about that. I am so very sorry. I cannot imagine what you have been through.”
And then I asked her if she was OK.
She paused, looked a bit surprised, and her eyes softened. “Yes,” she whispered, “It was horrible. Thank you so much. You are so kind to think of me.”
Her eyes were fragile and sincere.
I quickly changed the subject and told her how much I enjoyed her movies and television shows. She was touched that I remembered parts she had played so long ago.
I told her I would continue to think of her on her journey, and pray her heart would continue to heal.
When tragic things occur and you experience times of strange darkness, it can make you feel like you stand alone — like you stand in a peculiar place by yourself.
As we prepared to exit, I said, “I’ve been working to overcome prolonged trauma, and I’ve just found out I have cancer. We can think of each other. You aren’t alone in the hard stuff.”
She smiled kindly, took my hand and said, “Olivia, you’ll beat it. I’ll pray for you. We’re gonna be OK.”
“Yes, we will be. Thank you. And I’ll expect to hear about you making it back to Italy soon. I’ll watch your page.”
I didn’t want her autograph or a photo. She was just a fellow human who had been through hell and miraculously still had her sweet spirit intact.
I was glad I didn’t find out who she was until the end of our flight. That way she knew I was genuinely invested in her as a person, not a celebrity.
She needed that, I think. And I needed her encouragement.
Hope takes flight when we least expect it.