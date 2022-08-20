The U.S. post office (main branch) in Los Lunas, New Mexico, is a bunker-like fortress affair. Its architecture makes a nod at Pueblo style with its terra cotta façade, but honestly it looks like it could withstand an alien attack.
I really prefer the tiny post office off the side of the highway in the shadow of Mount Tome, a minuscule hamlet on the way to my wife’s university campus. But the main branch is convenient and on the way to a great huevos rancheros joint.
Two very recent encounters inform our place within the postal world.
I gained a small line and stood behind a woman of a certain age. Taped on the entrance to the main service lobby were various posters and signs with warnings like “No flammable materials permitted” and “Please, no hand grenades packed with Aunt Carmen’s homemade baked cookies.”
One large poster listed the various holidays and commemorations the Postal Service identified, celebrated or noted.
A woman leaned forward and peered intently at the poster. One listing caught her attention. I heard her “harrumph!” She pointed to a seminal date in the battle for civil rights in America.
“What’s that?” she fumed.
I almost chose to feign ignorance, but instead, in my most mellifluous and loving way, I described the event and what it meant for disenfranchised Americans.
Here eyes widened.
“Seems like they could honor a difference class of people,” she winked conspiratorially, thinking I might go along.
“Pretty important event,” I replied.
She swiveled and entered the lobby.
This week I arrived at the lobby with a package to mail. I realized I had forgotten to put a return address sticker on the envelope and I spotted a marker on the lobby table. I moved out of line so that I would not hinder those behind me, and a woman rushed by.
She purchased a self-stamped envelope.
“Can I mail this now?” she asked.
The attendant: “No, ma’am, you must put an address on it.”
Woman: “Can’t I just mail it now?”
The attendant: “No, it has to have a delivery address.”
Woman: “But the address is at home!”
The attendant: “I’m sorry, we can’t mail it.”
The woman gasped, looked at the attendant with malice, and stormed out of the lobby. I didn’t turn to see what reaction my fellow postal customers registered.
I stepped up to the counter with a smile and love in my heart.
The attendant looked at me, smiled and rolled her eyes.
I just shook my head.
Is it too harsh to say ignorance is bliss? There used to be a late night commercial that ended with the phrase on screen, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”
It seems that we threw all our societal candles out, because it sure feels like the majority of folks just want to curse, shout, and berate the darkness. In fact, some of them subscribe to something like, “What darkness?”
Let’s be grateful for the darkness, for when the light does surely appear, its warmth, love and truth can be life-affirming thing.
Be careful out there, folks.